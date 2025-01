Herbert joins Lola

Dropped by the FIA due to fears over his media work being "incompatible" with his role as an F1 race steward, Johnny Herbert has joined Lola Cars as a global brand ambassador.

Under new ownership, Lola, which was founded by Eric Broadley in 1958 and enjoyed success in various disciplines, including winning the Indy 500, and which went into administration in 2012, announced last year that in a technical partnership with Yamaha it was to enter the Formula E World Championship.

Freed by the FIA, Lola was quick to secure the services of the British F3 champion, Formula Ford Festival and Le Mans 24-Hours winner.

"The addition of a driver like Johnny to the Lola team is a real landmark moment for me," said Till Bechtolsheimer, who bought Lola Cars in 2022.

"Having witnessed numerous displays of his talent and sportsmanship throughout his career, I am thrilled to get the opportunity to work alongside him," he added.

"He is not only an ideal ambassador for everything that Lola stands for, but his wealth of experience will be a priceless resource for our present and future drivers."

"It's hugely exciting to be involved with an iconic and successful championship-winning marque like Lola," said Herbert. "Lola has always been a big part of the motorsport world and, having grown up with Lolas around me in Formula Ford, sports cars and F1, joining the team for this next chapter feels like the perfect fit.

"I look forward to working with Lola and its partners, opening doors for the brand and helping contribute not only to the renewed success of such a storied name, but to the sustainable future of top tier motorsport as well."

Meanwhile, referring to the FIA's decision to drop him, the 3-time grand prix winner, took to Instagram.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity of being an FIA driver steward and I have thoroughly enjoyed the role I have been involved in over the years," he wrote. "It is a difficult job and there are tough decisions that have to be made.

"As stewards, we have and will continue to treat both drivers and team personnel with the utmost respect and remain impartial at all times during all F1 Grand Prix weekends.

"Finally, I'm very grateful to the President and everyone at the FIA for the opportunities I have been given."