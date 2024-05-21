Verstappen's a "racing machine" says Horner

Christian Horner pays tribute to Max Verstappen as Dutchman wins two races on the same day.

Hours before taking the flag at Imola, the three-time world champion had helped his Team Redline squad to win the virtual 24 Hours of the Nurburgring, the Dutchman at the wheel until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Considering the pressure he'd been under from the start of the weekend, Horner was asked if the distraction of the virtual event, not to mention the lack of sleep, caused him concern that Verstappen's performance in the grand prix might be compromised.

"No," laughed the Briton, "because he's basically a racing machine.

"It's quite often he's testing different set-ups in the evening and this type of thing," he added. "So it's not unusual for him to do that."

As it transpired, not only did Verstappen take part in the virtual race at the Nurburgring, like his boss he also watched the Fury/Usyk fight, which came as a shock to his Imola pursuer, Lando Norris.

"Oh you did!" said the McLaren driver after Verstappen admitted watching the fight and taking part in the virtual race. "I went to bed, like, I don't know what it was, 2am or something.

"I didn't get my 8 or 10 hours or whatever it is, and I was watching the golf, so I had a lot, and Indianapolis, so I was doing my bit," insisted the McLaren driver, "but..."

"He's had a very busy weekend," said Horner. "I think Max this weekend, and you heard what it meant to him, the pole position yesterday, he really had to dig very deep, and the performance again today was a masterclass".