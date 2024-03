Vettel completes Hypercar test

Sebastian Vettel has successfully tested the Porsche 963 at Motorland Aragon.

The German completed a total of 118 laps - over a total of 581 kilometres - in two double stints. For Vettel, it was the first track test with a hybrid prototype in accordance with LMDh regulations as Porsche Penske Motorsport prepares for the 24 Hours of Le Mans on 15/16 June with an endurance test on the 5.345-kilometre circuit near Alcaniz in Spain.

Vettel has prepared meticulously for his stint with the hybrid prototype. On 14 March, he paid a visit to the team at the Porsche Penske Motorsport facility in Mannheim. The following day he completed an extensive simulator session at the Porsche Motorsport Centre in Flacht and familiarised himself with the special features and complex controls of the car.

This was followed on 21 March by the first familiarisation kilometres with the 963 on the in-house test track at the Weissach Development Centre. In dry weather with tarmac temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius and 10 to 13 degrees cool air, the four-time champion completed almost two Grand Prix distances in Aragon without any problems.

"Of course, I keep an eye on other motorsport disciplines and know many drivers who are active in the WEC and Le Mans," said Vettel. "At some point, my curiosity was so great that I had the idea of trying it out myself.

"Porsche gave me the opportunity to test a current hypercar with the 963," he continued. "After the seat adjustment, the simulator session and the roll-out in Weissach, I already had a good feeling.

"Driving the Porsche 963 on the track here, that was definitely fun. I first had to get used to everything and find my rhythm. The driving experience is different simply because of the roof over your head, as well as dealing with the higher weight and the tyres. The Porsche works drivers were very helpful and explained to me what was special and what I needed to get used to. That made it easy for me."

The Porsche Penske Motorsport works team has won both the season opener of the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the 24 Hours of Daytona, and this year's first race of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in Qatar with the 500 kW (680 hp) 963. At the WEC highlight, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, record holder Porsche is aiming for its 20th overall victory.

"Aragon is one of the few places in Europe where we can run around the clock and gives us an opportunity to run 36 hours straight in preparation for Le Mans," explained Jonathan Diuguid, Managing Director Porsche Penske Motorsport. "The long back straight gives us the top speed of more than 300 km/h we see on the Circuit des 24 Heures.

"Having Sebastian Vettel here is a unique opportunity for the team. He is a four time Formula 1 World Champion. He has massive experience with hybrid systems and high performance racing cars. Having his fresh unique perspective on where the car is and gives feedback on our systems and performances is a unique opportunity. We are happy to have him here. He came out of the car with a smile which is all good."