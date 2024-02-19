Former F1 driver Sato given advisory role at Honda

Takuma Sato, who raced in F1 before switching to IndyCar, has joined Honda as an As Executive Advisor.

Honda has signed an advisory contract with two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, who has been competing in the world's top categories, including tF1, in which he drove for Jordan, BAR and Super Aguri.

As Executive Advisor of HRC, Sato will provide advice and support in all aspects of the Honda and HRC's racing activities.

After graduating from the then Suzuka Circuit Racing School in 1997, Sato demonstrated his talent, including winning the British Formula 3 title. In 2002, he began competing in F1, and achieved a third place podium finish in the 2004 U.S. Grand Prix.

In 2010, He switched to IndyCar and is the only Japanese-born driver who won the Indy 500 twice.

This year he will be competing in the Indy 500 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, for whom he won the race in 2020.

Sato has already been providing strong support to Honda driver development initiatives as the Principal of HRS. In addition to this role, as Executive Advisor of HRC, he will provide advice and support in formulating driver development strategies and programs Honda will pursue inside and outside Japan, race entry plans and the operational structure for racing activities.

Moreover, in planning and launching of HRC-brand products, HRC will leverage his experience and knowledge to further enhance the HRC brand image.

"I am very proud to be appointed as HRC Executive Advisor," said Sato. "This represents my bond with Honda, which has been supporting my challenges to realize dreams for so many years and came this far hand-in-hand. In addition to passing on the skills and experience I have amassed to future generations, I will still be a challenger and continue to take on new challenges together with Honda/HRC without losing the spirit of 'No Attack, No Chance'. Through such challenges, I will strive to contribute to the further advancement of Honda motorsports activities."

"We are very pleased to welcome the new Executive Advisor of HRC, Takuma, who has continued to advance and win laurels as a racing driver," added Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC). "As the Principal of HRS, Mr. Sato has already been making a great contribution to our efforts to develop young race drivers, but now he will broaden his involvement as the Executive Advisor of HRC.

"We feel very encouraged that he will provide more multifaceted support for Honda motorsports activities. We believe that people are attracted to Takuma Sato not only because of his driving skills, but also because he has been demonstrating strong belief and continues to take on challenges to win.

"We laud his bold challenge of competing in the Indy 500 again this year, and sincerely hope that he will achieve the special milestone of winning the Indy 500 for the third time. Together with fans, HRC/Honda will be rooting for him with all our heart."