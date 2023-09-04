Sainz the victim of robbers in Milan

Charles Leclerc wasn't only one that Carlos Sainz had to fend off on Sunday, for the Spaniard was mugged later in the evening in Milan.

The Spaniard was seemingly robbed outside his Milan hotel hours after standing on the Monza podium with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez after holding off teammate Charles Leclerc in a thrilling battle which kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Sainz gave chase in his Ferrari (natch!) and eventually all three robbers were apprehended. Sainz and his trainer caught one of the thieves, while a second was stopped by the Spaniard's manager, and the third also being held at some point.

The thieves were after Sainz' Richard Mille watch, an Alexander Zverev model endorsed by the German tennis player and said to be worth 275,000 euros.

"As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano," the Ferrari driver said on social media this morning.

"The most important thing is that we are all OK and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote.

"Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan police for their quick intervention and thanks for all your messages."

The incident is the latest in a line of robberies involving F1 drivers and their Richard Mille watches, with Charles Leclerc robbed ahead of last year's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and Lando Norris targeted at Wembley in 2021 as he left the Euro 2020 final.

Bravo Carlos!

