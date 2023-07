A brief history of the US GP

The United States Grand Prix (US GP) holds a special place in the hearts of motorsport enthusiasts worldwide. The prestigious event has been one of the cornerstones of the Formula One calendar; it showcases the pinnacle of racing technology, never failing to captivate audiences with its high-speed drama. Spanning several decades, it's pretty fair to say that the US GP has left an indelible mark on the American motorsport landscape.

The roots of the US GP can be traced back to the early 1900s when motorsport was gaining a lot of traction in America. The first organized automobile race, known as the Vanderbilt Cup, was held in 1904 on Long Island, New York. This event paved the way for future endeavors, eventually leading to the establishment of the US GP.

In 1959, the inaugural US GP took place at the Sebring International Raceway in Florida. Yet, it wasn't until 1961 that the race became part of the official F1 World Championship, and with that saw the beginning of F1's long-standing relationship with the United States.

The US Grand Prix was held at the iconic Watkins Glen International Circuit in upstate New York from 1961 to 1980. In the midst of picturesque scenery, the track provided both drivers and fans with a challenging and thrilling experience. A number of arguably the most legendary F1 drivers participated in this era, including Jackie Stewart and James Hunt.

One of the most celebrated moments in US GP history occurred in 1976 when the nail-biting championship duel between James Hunt and Niki Lauda reached its climax at Watkins Glen. With treacherous weather conditions, Lauda decided to withdraw from the race, which ultimately allowed Hunt to secure his very first World Championship title.

By the 1980s, the US GP was fast undergoing a change of scenery, moving to urban circuits in Las Vegas and Detroit. These venues aimed to bring the excitement of F1 closer to city dwellers and attract a wider audience. While these city circuits perhaps lacked the natural charm of Watkins Glen, they undoubtedly provided unique challenges and showcased the technical prowess of F1 cars negotiating tight streets and unforgiving walls.

In the 1990s, the US GP took a nomadic route, shifting between various locations. The event briefly found a home in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1989 and 1990, where the backdrop of the desert provided an impressive setting for the race. However, the Phoenix experiment was short-lived; namely due to logistical challenges.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, hosted the US Grand Prix from 2000 to 2007. A truly electrifying atmosphere was created at the iconic "Brickyard" as American motorsport history was fused with F1. It was during this time period that the controversial 2005 race, marred by a tire failure controversy, led all Michelin tire teams to withdraw, leaving only six cars on the track.

As the US GP's home track since 2012, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, is the state-of-the-art facility that draws inspiration from famous racetracks around the world. This year, COTA has reinvigorated the US GP with its impressive cutting-edge infrastructure, creating a vibrant atmosphere that attracts large crowds from all over.

