Hungarian GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It is very hard to comment on the new upgrades after a limited amount of running, we will look through the data to see if everything is correlating well because we haven't actually used a lot of tyre sets today. With this new format you are super limited with the tyres you can use and I didn't want to use them today, so we could have a better preparation tomorrow. We want to be the quickest in qualifying but first we need to do a bit more running with different tyre sets to get a better understanding. The car felt not too bad, there was a bit of understeer but when I went out on the long run we looked competitive, it's difficult to say over one lap pace but overall the car is still strong."

Sergio Perez: "Today, the incident in FP1 was a mistake from my side. However, the Team have done a tremendous job to get the car together so we could get some laps in for FP2 and, with the new tyre format this weekend, it was great to get some good information and data to look through. Regarding our new upgrades, it is quite early to comment and understand how they will come into play, but we will have a better idea of this tomorrow. Finally, I am positive about qualifying tomorrow and we have everything in place to go out and have a solid weekend."