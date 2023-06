Canadian GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: It was a slightly odd day with FP1 effectively cancelled and FP2 affected by rain. We got most of the work done as we had intended, but stopped the low fuel running early in FP2 to concentrate on the high fuel work.

The upgrades ran well on Alex's car and will remain fitted for the rest of the weekend. We'll go through the data tonight and confirm that the performance is matching the wind tunnel data and we will look to refine the setup to maximise the overall pace.

The weather looks mixed for the rest of the weekend with more heavy rain expected tonight and into tomorrow morning. There could be further heavy showers during qualifying, which will keep things interesting.

Alex Albon: The disrupted day hasn't hurt us too much. We did a lot of simulator practice and it's kind of what I expected so there haven't been any nasty surprises with the car, which is a good thing. We didn't really complete a proper FP2, so we didn't put on a proper set of tyres, but otherwise we're not in a bad place.

Logan Sargeant: It was an interrupted first day in Montreal, but we made the most of it in FP2 and got a lot of laps in. The car felt pretty good for the most part. There's more to come from my side taking a bit of margin in my first session. We're in a good place heading into tomorrow however it should be pretty wet so we're going to have to wait and see what the conditions are actually like.