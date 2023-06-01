Leclerc plays down upgrade expectations

Before a wheel has even turned, Charles Leclerc appears to downplay the upgrades to be introduced by Ferrari in Barcelona.

Among other things, it is anticipated that the Scuderia will reveal a sidepod downwash area influenced by Red Bull, together with a new floor and engine cover, as the Maranello outfit seeks not so much to close the gap to Red Bull but to resolve the lack of consistency of the SF23.

However, unless he is following the well-worn underdog mantra of Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, Leclerc doesn't appear overly enthusiastic about the significance of the upgrades.

"From now on, we want to try and bring some small upgrades every race," Leclerc told reporters in Barcelona. "This one should go in the right direction, but I don't think it will be a massive change.

"At the moment, the thing is that we have extremely peaky car that in qualifying, on one lap pace with new tyres, and with the wind that we know exactly how we need to drive the car, it's okay," he explained. "But as soon as we go a little bit out of those conditions, the car loses so much downforce. So, we have been working a lot on that with this new car.

"This should help us to not gain that much performance, but to at least be a bit more consistent throughout the weekend. That hopefully will help us to have a better result on the Sunday."

With Barcelona being the sport's traditional proving ground, Leclerc was asked the importance of the track in giving the team the data required to help it move forward

"It's really important," he said, "especially because Barcelona is known for probably being the best track to understand exactly where you are with the car.

"So I think it's really good to have these new upgrades here and to understand where are, so we can confirm still our weaknesses.

"I think in our mind, even though we've had very different tracks, it's very clear for us where we need to work," he admitted. "And that is mostly on race pace, and having a car that is a bit easier to drive. I think is a perfect track to see whether this upgrade is going in the right direction or not."