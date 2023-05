Monaco GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda: A big congratulations to the team. We struggled a lot yesterday during both practice sessions but made a big step forward overnight. I felt a positive change in FP3 straight away and we were able to find extra performance on top of it for qualifying. The massive work done by the mechanics and engineers showed; I felt confident immediately, especially during the last run in Q1. From then on, I enjoyed it a lot. It was my first Q3 appearance in Monaco and it was definitely special. I am happy with my performance, which allows us to start the race in the points position, so I will give it my all and extract everything possible to be able to score points tomorrow."

Nyck de Vries: "It was a challenging session, and we knew already before going into Q1 that it would be messy because of traffic. Of course, we always want more, but it has been a solid weekend so far. If we repeat the good work we have executed so far in tomorrow's race, we can be satisfied with ourselves and the weekend in general. The track evolution is big here and you could see the track was only coming alive during qualifying when it counts, and the team did a good job of constantly improving with the changing circumstances. I have raced here previously, but it's another level in a Formula 1 car, and I am excited for tomorrow!"

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "We are very happy with our qualifying today. Both drivers did a great job, the car behaved well, and the update we had planned for Imola that we introduced here - although it's hard to say a lot about it - seems to be behaving well and we can say it's close to our expectations. As for tomorrow, with Yuki and Nyck qualifying ahead of our main competitors, it's a good start for the race and hopefully, we can maintain our positions and score points."