Williams invites fans to choose race livery

Williams is inviting fans to choose the livery in which it will contest three races later this season.

Fans will have the chance to choose a special one-off livery in Gulf's iconic colours to feature on the Williams cars at the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix.

"Gulf fans love the iconic colourway, and Williams Racing is all about putting fans first," says the Grove outfit, "so it is only right that our fans have the power to choose the next in a long illustrious line of classic Gulf liveries."

This vote will look to build on both Gulf's and Williams rich motorsport heritage, with a choice of four liveries inspired by Gulf's iconic racing blue colourway alongside an orange stripe, but themed around the Gulf x Williams Racing partnership, including designs representing, Bolder than Bold, Contemporary, Visionary and Heritage.

The winning design will appear on both FW45s, the race suits of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant and across team social media platforms over the Singapore, Japan and Qatar weekends.

There will be three rounds of voting, with round 1 opening on Friday 26 May. After the final vote, the winning livery will be announced on Wednesday 12 July and displayed on a showcar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on the Williams stand where fans can see the livery up close.

Throughout the competition period, Gulf and Williams will involve fans with plenty of content, news and other exciting announcements all the way through to the Singapore Grand Prix.

"Gulf's iconic colours have created stunning liveries throughout motorsport history," said Mike Jones, CEO, Gulf Oil International, "and this year is set to be no different.

"We are incredibly proud to announce that a Gulf livery will be running on the Williams Racing cars at the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix. This project is all about giving fans control and placing them at the centre of our partnership with Williams Racing.

"We feel strongly that each theme and livery will go down extremely well and look forward to seeing which one the fans choose. We hope that Gulf and Williams Racing fans alike love this vote and get excited about their role in choosing the latest Gulf livery. This activation marks what will be an iconic moment for both Gulf and Williams Racing in motorsport."

"I'm excited to announce the livery vote as part of our partnership between Gulf and Williams," added James Vowles, Team Principal. "The winning livery will showcase two iconic motorsport brands coming together. Our fans have the opportunity to create motorsport history with their livery decision, bringing this partnership to life. I can't wait to see the winning design and watch the Williams Racing fans cheering the team on."

For more information and voting please visit williamsf1.com.

