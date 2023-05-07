Miami GP: Race team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We didn't quite have the pace today to challenge the top ten. We thought that we had enjoyed a good day yesterday and were probably starting the race with Alex a few places higher than the FW45's natural pace. In a rare race with no retirements, no rain, and no flags or safety cars, we weren't able to hold our position. Nonetheless, Alex had a good race with Valtteri and Nico and for a while it looked like he would beat both of them. Alex drove well and pushed the car hard trying to hold position and this led to some tyre degradation.

Logan was ambitious on the opening lap and damaged his front wing in a minor contact with Lance. We took the opportunity to pit him, change his wing and get into some free air. He had a lonely race from there but still showed some decent pace, despite some floor damage, during a very long stint on the Hard tyre. He can still take a lot from today and can take that learning into a tricky triple-header, starting in Imola in two weeks' time.

Alex Albon: It was quite a tricky race; we just didn't have the pace today. I think we went into it thinking we were the ninth quickest car and today we probably were. We were managing the front and rear tyres but I didn't really have grip, so was sliding around. The tracks coming up don't tend to suit our car and there's a few upgrades coming from other teams, so we just need to get on top of it so they don't pull away from us. There's some positives to take from the weekend but races like today expose us a little bit and show where we really are.

Logan Sargeant: I put the car in a place I shouldn't have in Lap 1 and took my front wing off. From there it was a difficult afternoon. Sorry to the team for my mistake. Once we went back out for the long stint on the Hard tyre, I felt like I managed it quite well. The tyres were struggling by the end but that was to be expected. On a normal strategy our pace would've been pretty solid all things consider. Despite today, I still loved the weekend.