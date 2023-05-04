Russell dismisses media focus on Verstappen clash

George Russell says there is no need to "clear the air" following confrontation with Max Verstappen in Baku.

In the moments after Saturday's Sprint, the Dutch driver confronted Russell after the pair had touched in the opening corner of the race, causing damage to the Red Bull.

Explaining that he had no brakes, Russell's excuse wasn't enough for the two-time world champion who ended up calling the Briton a "dickhead".

Having built up the potential for retribution on race day, the media was left disappointed, but with the circus reconvening just seven days later it appeared to be top of the agenda again.

Unfortunately, Russell appears to have moved on.

"I continue racing the same way I always would," he told reporters at today's press conference. "A lot has been said about the coming together, but from my side, it was pretty straightforward. I went for a move, I got the move done, and moved on.

"Obviously, he was pretty upset about it, but that's racing," he added. "But these things happen. We're all here to fight. That's what F1 is about.

"From my side, there's no air to be cleared," he insisted. "I will welcome and say hello to him if he passes by. I'm sure we'll shake hands if we bump into each other.

"For me, it's history now and it's behind us. My view of him is still the same, I still respect him. I still think he's a great driver. Obviously, things are always said in the heat of the moment. But we move on."

Verstappen appears equally keen to move on. Asked about his relationship with Russell following the clash, the Dutchman replied: "Terrible, before laughing and adding: " No of course not. That's what people maybe like to hear. It's absolutely fine."