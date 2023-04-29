Site logo

Azerbaijan Sprint: Result

29/04/2023

Result of the Azerbaijan Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 17 33:17.667
2 Leclerc Ferrari 17 + 0:04.463
3 Verstappen Red Bull 17 + 0:05.065
4 Russell Mercedes 17 + 0:08.532
5 Sainz Ferrari 17 + 0:10.388
6 Alonso Aston Martin 17 + 0:11.613
7 Hamilton Mercedes 17 + 0:16.503
8 Stroll Aston Martin 17 + 0:18.417
9 Albon Williams 17 + 0:21.757
10 Piastri McLaren 17 + 0:22.851
11 Magnussen Haas 17 + 0:27.990
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 17 + 0:34.602
13 Gasly Alpine 17 + 0:36.918
14 de Vries AlphaTauri 17 + 0:41.626
15 Hulkenberg Haas 17 + 0:48.587
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 17 + 0:49.917
17 Norris McLaren 17 + 0:51.104
18 Ocon Alpine 17 + 1:00.621
19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2 Retired

Fastest Lap: Perez (Red Bull) 1:43.616 (Lap 11)

