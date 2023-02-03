Red Bull launches 2023 contender

Red Bull has unveiled the RB19, the car with which it aims to defend both titles over the course of the 2023 season.

The car was unveiled in New York City via a live show broadcast to over 30 countries across the globe and streamed by thousands of fans worldwide.

After winning both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships in 2022, the team wanted an experience which put fans at the heart of the launch wherever they were in the world. Via The Paddock, fans were given the chance to attend in person Stateside or stream the event on their channels, with team principal and CEO Christian Horner and drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo all present.

The launch centred around the RB19 with fans getting a first look at the 2023 car. Taking the new look car a step further, it was revealed that fans will be granted the opportunity to design three bespoke liveries this year, for each race in the USA.

Powered by technology from the team's Title Partner, Oracle, the "Make Your Mark" campaign will mean fan artwork decorates the RB19 when the car rolls out in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

The judging panel for the winning livery will be headed up by Horner and include representatives from Oracle; Principal team Partner, Bybit and Technology Partner, Mobil 1.

World-renowned artist Mr Doodle was given an RB14 show car as a canvas to kick off the competition, creating an exclusive piece of art. "The Doodle Bull", which is also signed by Verstappen and Perez, will be auctioned by The Auction Collective, in collaboration with Christie's, via a timed online auction. A share of the proceeds will go to the team's official charity partner, Wings for Life.

The 2023 season sees a new look for Red Bull as the team unveiled their Castore teamwear - fans were exclusively given the chance to take part in a Castore photoshoot with Verstappen and Perez recently, the centrepiece of the kit launch.

Fans were also granted a sneak peek at the team's new range of headwear and footwear, developed by US-based pioneers New Era & APL.

Bringing the event to a climactic conclusion, the team announced that from 2026, Red Bull Powertrains will be entering into a partnership with iconic American motorsport brand Ford.

Red Bull Powertrains and Ford will work together on the development of the next-gen hybrid power unit that will supply engines to both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri from 2026.

"At Oracle Red Bull Racing we always strive to do things first and do things differently," said Christian Horner. "This is the first time we have launched our season outside of the UK and the first time any F1 team has launched in the USA.

"The growth of our sport in America cannot be ignored, there are over 50 million F1 fans in the USA, of which 72% follow us, and the way the fans have embraced our team here has been very special to see.

"Oracle Red Bull Racing will be Stateside more than ever in 2023, not just racing but also running Red Bull Showruns and the first F1 team-led road trip in America, the USA Grand Tauro, later this year. We also wanted to celebrate with, and welcome, Ford in their home country, as they become Red Bull Powertrains' new partner from 2026. This will be a true strategic technical partnership; Ford will assist with battery and hybrid technology and much more to keep the team ahead of the competition. I am already very excited about the possibilities that this partnership will offer both of us globally."

If it sounds awful fact is it was, and though the media site provided countless examples of Mr Bloody Doodle's efforts, actual images or renders of the RB19 there were none.

Still, it's all about the fans.