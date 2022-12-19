What is a car history check and why is it important?

When purchasing a used car it’s essential that you carry out the right checks to ensure the vehicle is fit for use.

You need to make sure that the vehicle is not stolen, damaged, altered or has other issues. A car check provides all the historic information on a specific vehicle.

By doing a car history check on the vehicle registration you will have access to information all about the vehicles past. How many previous owners, the mileage on the vehicle, any outstanding finance, any MOT issues, written off details, any salvage history and much more.

When viewing the vehicle in person, make sure you do these physical checks too. These include, VIN number check, engine number check and V5C logbook date. Make sure they match up to your car history check.

8 benefits of purchasing a car history report:

1. Provides important information about a vehicle's history, including its ownership and accident history.

2. Protects you from buying a car that is still under a finance agreement.

3. Carries out a stolen car check.

4. Provides valuable information about a car's mileage and help you avoid buying a car with a "clocked" odometer.

5. Helps avoid purchasing a car with outstanding recalls or safety issues.

6. Provides valuable information about a car's past and present condition.

7. Checks the insurance group and status.

8. 80+ data checks carried out.

Another important piece of information disclosed in the full car check is the MOT status of the vehicle. The MOT test is the annual test that checks the safety of the vehicle, it makes sure that the vehicle reaches the minimum safety requirements for the road. During the MOT, important parts on your vehicle will be checked to make sure they meet the legal standards. The car history check will also inform you of the reasons for a car failing the MOT. Without MOT it is illegal to drive the vehicle, so make sure that the car has passed this check. A vehicle that has passed is issued an MOT certificate, a vehicle that has failed will have the issues raised with the owner that will need to be fixed before the vehicle can be driven.

How to check if the vehicle matches the one on your car history report?

A Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Is a unique 17 digit code that can be used to identify the vehicle. It is composed of numbers and letters. The VIN can be found in various locations in the car.

By purchasing a standard check or a full check you will have access to the vehicles VIN. This can be then checked against the vehicle you are going to view. The VIN number in your report should match the vehicle.

You can find the VIN number in various locations in the vehicle:

1. Lower dashboard on the drivers side of the vehicle, this can be seen by either sitting the the driver seat or by standing and looking into the cars windshield.

2. It may be found in the boot, under the spare tyre.

3. The VIN can also be located by the driver side in the door frame where the door closes.

By ensuring the VIN number matches, this is the safest way of making sure the vehicle you are interested in is not stolen and it is a legitimate vehicle. When buying a second hand vehicle, if the VIN does not match this could suggest that something is wrong and it is best to not purchase that vehicle. It is the most important check to carry out when buying a used car.

When you view the car, check the last registered keeper is the person selling the car. Some sellers will say they are selling the car on behalf of a friend or relative. If that’s the case, ask to speak to that person and ask why they are not selling for themselves. It is important to ask many questions about the cars history, such as how long they have owned it, when was it last serviced and why are they selling it. The more information available the better position you are in to make a decision.