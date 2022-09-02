Dutch GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "It's not been a great day for me really, I've not felt that happy with the car in either session.

We also had to make some changes to the car at the start of FP2, which unfortunately cost us quite a lot of track time. So far, it's been quite challenging, so we've got a lot of work ahead of us tonight and tomorrow, but I'm sure we'll find some solutions and feel more confident heading into Quali."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I think we've had an ok day, up until that last stint in FP2. I was struggling with a lack of grip during my long run in FP2 and then unfortunately, I hit a gust of wind and lost the car, going into the gravel trap. Overall, I've not felt that comfortable with the car today, but we've gained a lot of good data across both sessions, so we'll go away tonight and look at this to try and put it altogether for tomorrow."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "Coming to Zandvoort, the circuit characteristics are very different compared to the last race in Spa. So, we go from the lowest downforce run this season to the highest. The track always starts quite green here, especially with the sand on track, so putting the drivers out on the Hards for the first run was challenging for them, particularly with the mild temperatures. We struggled to make that tyre work well so shifted focus quickly to the Mediums, however we were still lacking overall grip. Therefore, we made big changes to the setup of both cars for FP2. Unfortunately, we lost some time on Pierre's car with one of the changes, so he lost the first part of the session, but across the two cars we managed to gather good short-run data to piece together the best bits of each setup for tomorrow. During the long run, Yuki lost the car when he was hit by a sudden gust of wind whilst on power in the exit of T10, so sadly he beached it and that was the end of our session. Yuki was able to put in a competitive lap on the Soft tyre, which is positive, but generally for the team the performance was not aligned with our expectation, so we have a lot of work ahead of us tonight."