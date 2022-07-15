7 Telltale Signs Your Windshield Needs Replacement

Owning a car requires keeping it in excellent working condition to reap all its benefits.

Replacing or modifying some car parts ensures it remains usable and functional. One of its most essential and noticeable parts is the windshield.

The windshield offers a clear driving view and is a vital safety feature. It works by protecting the driver and passengers against weather elements and debris such as dust, stones, and insects. It also improves efficiency by minimizing wind noise, undesirable forces, and drag. However, it needs to be solid and flawless to function optimally. Constant exposure to debris or harsh elements can compromise your windshield's integrity, requiring professional auto glass repair services.

The outline below highlights some telltale signs that your windshield needs replacement:

1. Poor Visibility

A vital function of a windshield is to offer the driver a clear and unobstructed view. Drivers are accountable for their actions while on the road. A damaged windshield can compromise the driver's view and ability to make quick decisions as they’d have to focus more intently on the road, especially with poor lighting conditions or bad weather.

According to windshield replacement Phoenix, it’d be best to replace your windshield if a scratch, spot, or crack on it is obstructing your view.

2. Winter Damage

Glass is highly temperature-sensitive—it can contract in cold conditions and expand in warm conditions. Harsh winter elements like extreme temperatures, rain, hail, or snow can put too much pressure on your windshield. These conditions might cause your windshield to crack, chip, or pit. Fluctuating temperatures can further worsen the damage and destroy the entire windshield.

If your windshield has winter damage, it’d be best to visit a reputable auto glass repair shop. Sometimes, winter damage can be due to improper installation, lack of proper maintenance, undetected damage, or clearing mistakes. Frequent winter damage to your windscreen can answer why you should always get your windshield replaced by a professional.

3. Visible Pitting, Cracks, And Chips

Any driver who frequently uses busy roads typically finds a lot of flying debris in the air such as gravel and small rocks with sharp edges hitting the windshield. With time, the impact of the flying debris can create pitting on the windshield surface, primarily visible in the evening hours. These pits can scatter reflected light, making it more challenging for the driver to see or focus on the road. During rainstorms, pitting prevents the windshield from efficiently shedding water to clear the glass.

The force from larger debris flying in the air that hits your windshield at high speeds can make your windshield crack or scratch. The gap or crack on your windshield can obstruct your vision, endangering your life and your passengers' and other drivers' lives. If your windshield has pits, chips, or cracks, it’d be best to take it to a professional glass repair company for assistance.

4. Hazing

A vehicle's windshield has a laminated glass known as polyvinyl butyral (PVB), a special glass for coating windshields to hold them together even when broken. PVB ensures that the window doesn't harm the vehicle's occupants in case of a collision. A white haze around your windshield's edges means the PVB is separating from the glass. Hazing puts the vehicle's occupants at risk of sharp glass fragments that might fly inward in case an accident occurs.

5. Missing Pieces

It's crucial to consider windshield replacement if it has a missing portion. Trying to fix it or tape it up doesn't help as the overall integrity of your windshield would be compromised. Moreover, you're more likely to get pulled over and fined for that. Pests like flies, roaches, and spiders can also enter your vehicle if its windshield has a missing part; hence it’d be wise to take it to a professional to replace or repair it as they understand the windshield repair process.

6. Discoloration And Swirling

You'll also know that your windshield needs replacement when it has yellow or white spots instead of being clear. The spots are due to exposure to the sun over many years. The heat and radiation from the sun can cause your windshield to discolor, recommending windshield replacement.

Swirling can be due to contamination and aging, referring to dust particles sticking under a chipped windshield. In some instances, the glass can turn green or yellow due to chemicals that might land on it like when driving near an industrial area with pollutants in the atmosphere.

7. Inspection Renewal

Your vehicle can fail an inspection if it has noticeable sharp edges, dents, or damage. Hoping that the windshield damage is negligible can lead to extra charges for paying for a second inspection in case of failure and, in some instances, fines. Therefore, it’d be crucial to consider windshield replacement to help you pass the inspection if your windshield has questionable damage.

Takeaway

Every homeowner wishes to maintain their vehicle in excellent condition. However, the vehicle can sustain harm, regardless of whether you're skilled or too cautious. Like an engine, the windshield is crucial as it offers the driver a clear view of the road. Therefore, it's wise to ensure the windshield is always in excellent shape. The guide above can take you through the telltale signs that recommend a windshield replacement.