Understanding The Windshield Repair Procedure

Glass is a very durable material but is also one of the most sensitive parts of the car.

In particular, the degree of sensitivity increases if even the smallest, even miniature, and almost invisible damage occur, which, if left untreated, can lead to cracking of the entire windshield.

When damage occurs, the first step is to contact the car service and prevent the damage from the expansion. Until repaired by experts, it is desirable to cover the damaged place with adhesive tape to protect it from rain, dust, and other atmospheric and other influences.

Through extensive training, cutting edge equipment, repair material technology, and exquisite repair practices, the experts from auto body shop Prince Albert have managed to gain the lasting trust of our customers, as well as their highest recommendations. The satisfaction of their customers comes first, and therefore they are very always ready to help solve the problem. They use the latest techniques and materials that meet the highest standards of this job as well as the highest quality liquid glass (rubber) or epoxy resin, which is famous for increased strength and durability.

Two main causes of a cracked windshield

A cracked windshield results from two major causes:

Impact - This is the most common situation that usually happens when a stone or road debris hits the glass.

Stress cracks - This is a crack with no point of impact. It can occur when the vehicle structure is deformed, or the windshield is exposed to pressure (wind, extreme temperature fluctuations, manufacturing defect, or improper installation). This type of crack is difficult to repair because the crack usually starts at the edge of the windshield and often spreads very quickly.

Regardless of the type of chip or crack, it is important to act quickly. A windshield is designed to be strong. Its concave shape contributes to its resistance to external pressures and aerodynamics but a single crack can significantly weaken the strength of your windshield.

Windshield repair is possible under the following conditions:



If the crack or chip does not exceed the circumference of a two-dollar coin;

If the crack is limited to the outer layer of the glass;

If the crack is not directly in the driver's field of vision;

If the crack is not located in the ceramic strip;

If the point of impact is located more than 3 cm from the visible edge of the windshield.

A well-done reparation implies aesthetically minimal visibility of damage, which can be in the domain of 5-10% visibility. If the damage after reparation is noticeably more than 10%, it already affects the visibility and aesthetics of the glass, and we cannot say that such reparation is done successfully.

Types of windshield damage

There are many different types of windshield chips and cracks and the type that your windshield has will determine whether or not it can be repaired (versus replaced).

For example, round glass damage does not carry as much risk as star damage (multi-arm damage), where it is very important to fill each arm correctly, so it does not spread the damage and break the glass. If the repair is not done properly, a line can form that inevitably leads to cracking of the glass.

Below is a list of the different types of minor impacts that your windshield can suffer and can be repaired at auto body shop Prince Albert:

Star: A star usually occurs as a burst star on the windshield. This type of windshield impact has slight cracks of varying lengths protruding from the point of contact.

Clover Leaf: Damage caused by cloverleaf is usually recognized by a separation of the glass underlay from the windshield.

Bull's Eye: The bull's eye impact is small in size and comes in the form of a small circular break with a pit in the center.

Half-Moon: Rather similar to the bull's eye impact, the half-moon has a half-circle in the middle.

Bee Wing: Just like damage from star impact, broken bee wings can also be repaired by well-trained technicians.

Combination: Combination impact is a combination of two or more of the types of chips mentioned above. This damage to the windshield is also repairable.

Useful tips and tricks

You find that your windshield needs repair, but you are not currently available to perform this reparation? Be vigilant and affix, for example, a protective patch directly on the impact to minimize shocks.

Adapt your driving by slowing down when crossing a speed bump, and bypassing potholes if possible. Finally, consider reducing the hot and cold effects when you turn on the air conditioning or heating.

Do not hesitate to go to an expert auto center that will carry out the repair lasting 30 to 40 minutes.