Austrian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
10/07/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH NM
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH NM
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM
Russell Mercedes NM NH UH
Ocon Alpine NM NH NH
Schumacher Haas NM NH NH
Norris McLaren NM NH NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH NH
Ricciardo McLaren NM NH NH
Alonso Alpine NH NH NM
Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH NH
Albon Williams NM NH NH
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UM
Zhou Alfa Romeo NH NH NM
Gasly AlphaTauri NM NH NH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NH NM NH
Vettel Aston Martin UH UM UM
Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH
Latifi Williams NM NH NH
Perez Red Bull NM NH

