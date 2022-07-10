Austrian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH NM Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH NM Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM Russell Mercedes NM NH UH Ocon Alpine NM NH NH Schumacher Haas NM NH NH Norris McLaren NM NH NH Magnussen Haas NM NH NH Ricciardo McLaren NM NH NH Alonso Alpine NH NH NM Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH NH Albon Williams NM NH NH Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UM Zhou Alfa Romeo NH NH NM Gasly AlphaTauri NM NH NH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NH NM NH Vettel Aston Martin UH UM UM Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH Latifi Williams NM NH NH Perez Red Bull NM NH

