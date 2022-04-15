Top Smart Ways To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Car Crash

No one ever expects to be in a car crash, but the unfortunate reality is that they happen all too often. In the United States alone, there are more than 6 million car crashes every year.

This may sound like a lot, but the good news is that the vast majority of these are relatively minor fender benders that result in no injuries.

While it's impossible to avoid car accidents altogether, there are steps you can take to increase your chances of survival if you ever find yourself in one. Here are four smart tips to keep in mind:

Wear Your Seatbelt

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seatbelts are the single most effective way to save lives and reduce injuries in car crashes. Wearing a seatbelt can reduce the risk of death by 45 percent. That's an incredible statistic, and it should motivate everyone to buckle up every time they get into a car. But even though most people know that seatbelts save lives, many still choose not to wear them. According to NHTSA, only about 86 percent of drivers and passengers wear their seatbelts nationwide. That means more than 14 million people aren't taking advantage of this simple lifesaving measure. So, next time you get into a car, make sure to buckle up. It could be the difference between life and death.

Avoid Distractions

Anything that takes your attention away from the task of driving counts as distracted. That includes activities like talking on the phone, texting, eating, drinking, changing the radio station, and even talking to passengers. Even if someone else has made a wrong call that caused the accident, if you are not focused on the road, you won't be able to react in time to avoid a crash, or worse. And If someone else is hurt in a car crash that you cause while driving distracted, you could be held liable for their injuries. As seen at https://www.sweeneymerrigan.com/boston-car-accident-lawyer/, you may be facing serious legal troubles if you're the cause of a car crash. So, do yourself and everyone else on the road a favor and focus on the road when you're behind the wheel.

Keep Your Car in Good Condition

A well-maintained car is a safe car. That means regularly checking your tires, brakes, and lights, and making sure to fix any problems that come up. It's also a good idea to get regular oil changes and tune-ups to keep your car running smoothly. Taking care of your car may not seem like it has anything to do with safety, but it does. With a properly maintained car, you will be more likely to avoid a crash or put yourself in a position to walk away from one unharmed. Additionally, testing your airbag systems and child safety seats can go a long way in protecting you and your family in the event of an accident. So, if you want to increase your chances of surviving a car crash, make sure to take good care of your ride.

Drive Defensively

Defensive driving is all about being aware of the other cars on the road and anticipating their movements. It's not enough to just focus on your driving; you also need to be aware of what everyone else is doing. That means being on the lookout for aggressive drivers, and being prepared to take evasive action if necessary. It also means obeying the speed limit, and leaving yourself plenty of time to brake if someone in front of you suddenly slows down or stops. Driving defensively takes practice, but it's worth it. And if an accident does happen, defensive driving may help minimize the severity of the collision. So, next time you're behind the wheel, make sure to drive defensively. It could save your life.

As you can see, there are many things you can do to increase your chances of surviving a car crash. So, next time you get behind the wheel, make sure to buckle up, put your phone away, and drive defensively. If you do these things, you'll be much less likely to be involved in a serious car accident and you'll have a better chance of surviving one if you are involved in one.