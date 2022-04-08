Australian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.978 149.492 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.223 0.245 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:19.376 0.398 4 Alonso Alpine 1:19.537 0.559 5 Perez Red Bull 1:19.658 0.680 6 Ocon Alpine 1:19.842 0.864 7 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:20.055 1.077 8 Norris McLaren 1:20.100 1.122 9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:20.142 1.164 10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:20.203 1.225 11 Russell Mercedes 1:20.212 1.234 12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:20.424 1.446 13 Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.521 1.543 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.611 1.633 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:21.063 2.085 16 Magnussen Haas 1:21.191 2.213 17 Albon Williams 1:21.912 2.934 18 Schumacher Haas 1:21.974 2.996 19 Latifi Williams 1:22.307 3.329