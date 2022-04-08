Site logo

Australian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
08/04/2022

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.978 149.492 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.223 0.245
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:19.376 0.398
4 Alonso Alpine 1:19.537 0.559
5 Perez Red Bull 1:19.658 0.680
6 Ocon Alpine 1:19.842 0.864
7 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:20.055 1.077
8 Norris McLaren 1:20.100 1.122
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:20.142 1.164
10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:20.203 1.225
11 Russell Mercedes 1:20.212 1.234
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:20.424 1.446
13 Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.521 1.543
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.611 1.633
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:21.063 2.085
16 Magnussen Haas 1:21.191 2.213
17 Albon Williams 1:21.912 2.934
18 Schumacher Haas 1:21.974 2.996
19 Latifi Williams 1:22.307 3.329

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms