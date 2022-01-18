Top Contenders among the 2022 F1 Driver Lineup

A new year is here and with it comes a brand new, action-packed Formula One schedule. The 2022 season is set to kick off on the 20th of March with the Bahrian Grand Prix and conclude on 20th of November, in Abu Dhabi.

With a record 23 races in this year's F1 calendar there is clearly lots to look forward to such as the very first Miami Grand Prix, which will make its debut on the 6th of May. Additionally, F1 will return to Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Japan. With a few months remaining until the debut day, we thought it only appropriate to take a look at the exciting driver lineup. Here are the racing competitors that everyone has eyes on going into the 2022 season.

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell (Mercedes)

Unsurprisingly, this list opens with none other than the iconic F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion will get a new teammate in George Russell this season, a standout performer who is slowly but surely becoming one of the sport's fastest contenders. Hamilton supporters are also delighted to know that the star will officially remain with Mercedes until 2023, the result of a two-year contract extension.

With a whopping 103 victories to his name, Hamilton is the only competitor in F1 to win a race in every season he has contested. Given these incredible stats, there is no doubt that fans will continue to place their support in the driver, through both betting and live race attendance. Because sports betting is expanding its reach all around the world, there are more opportunities for Mercedes fans to interact than ever before, even in regions where F1 spectatorship is experiencing fresh popularity such as the United States. For example, sports betting in Colorado is now fully regulated and licensed, bringing rocky mountain racing fans face to face with all the best wagering opportunities in F1. One thing for certain is that F1 aficionados are eager to see how the powerhouse pairing of Russell and Hamilton will perform in 2022.

Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Next up are Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The duo poses a threat to other racing talent in the sport, especially the young Verstappen. The Belgian-Dutch driver was last season's World Champion, a title he gained after overtaking Hamilton in the final lap at Abu Dhabi. Verstappen has already proved that he has the raw speed and supreme racing techniques to out-perform any contestant in the league, and this season should be no different.

As for Perez, while it's difficult to stand out with an elite teammate like Verstappen, it is worth noting that the driver has accumulated an impressive 896 points throughout his career and finished the 2021 season in fourth position. Although attempting to catch up with Verstappen is a challenging feat that requires more consistency from Perez, he is looking more confident than ever behind the wheel. Fans are hopeful for a strong March start from the Red Bull team.

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are another pair to look out for ahead of the 2022 season. Their track record is all the evidence F1 supporters need to take them seriously.

Leclerc's former teammate, four time world champion Sebastian Vettel, struggled to shine while competing alongside the younger Leclarc. It is hoped that Sainz, only 2.5 points shy of matching the Monégasque's drivers' performance last season, will make a better match as a team-mate in 2022. Furthermore, the February unveiling of the 2022 Ferrari means that the team will enter a new set of races with a car that boasts higher horsepower and a host of significant innovations.

Which drivers will you be rooting for this season?

Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

McLaren's campaign is led by one of the top performers of 2021, Lando Norris. He'll be competing alongside Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo. Although Ricciardo has far more racing experience than his British counterpart, many would argue that Norris is the standout driver in terms of skillset. The two have the chance to form a formidable team last season by utilizing one another's strengths and abilities on the racing circuit.