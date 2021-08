Belgian GP: Qualifying team notes - Haas

Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin qualified 18th and 20th, respectively, for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Arain shower prior to qualifying resulted in a delay of 12 minutes and with a wet track declared, all but two cars bolted on the Pirelli Cinturato Blue wet weather tires to assess the conditions when Q1 got underway. Schumacher completed one timed lap on the extreme rubber with Mazepin taking an extra lap. A trip to the garage saw both VF-21s switch to the Green intermediate compound as lap times quickly dropped on track. Schumacher reeled off a series of successive fast laps ending the session 19th overall with a 2:03.973. Mazepin was thwarted by traffic on his final run leaving him 20th - his best lap a 2:04.939.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen mastered the conditions to capture pole position in Q3 - the sixth pole of the season for the Dutchman. Verstappen's best Q3 lap of 1:59.765 beat George Russell of Williams by .321 of a second.

Nikita Mazepin: "It was a lot of fun to drive. I'm upset because today was a prime example of why you need experience in Formula 1. Going in from lower formulas you have wet tires and you try to drive them to the maximum grip you have. Here, you also have the inters, which are much faster, and I thought the right tire with the amount of water to stay out was wets but we needed to box for inters earlier. I just lacked that grip and I only had one lap on those tires - it wasn't enough to put a good lap together."

Mick Schumacher: "Challenging conditions but on the other hand a lot of fun - I enjoyed every second of it. I think the communication with the team was on point today. We managed to take the right decisions at the right time, and I think that helped us being where we are now. I think we can be happy with the results we achieved today, maybe not in terms of ranking, but definitely in terms of procedures that we had and everything in terms of communication was very good. I'm really excited about tomorrow - I have a special helmet on that keeps me protected but is also a very lucky charm. I'm very much considering keeping it!"

Guenther Steiner: "A very interesting qualifying with the rain coming and going. We just tried to do the best we can, and I think for our two guys - their first year in these conditions to run at Spa - isn't an easy task, but they both got the cars home safe and in one piece which was the most important thing to do. Now we just wait to see what the weather is doing tomorrow and try to take some advantage out of it. All in all, not a bad day."