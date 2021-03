Motorsport Betting 101 - Strategies And Betting Tips To Follow

Everyone has an opinion on the best sports betting strategy.

However, effective betting usually depends on your individual preferences and the betting methods you choose to employ. If you don't know how to bet on motorsport with Betway, you are in the right place. Here, you will learn tips and strategies you can use for motorsport betting.

Before discussing the strategies, here are some quick facts about motorsport:

• Motorsport has numerous betting markets over a variety of motorsport disciplines.

• The pinnacle of motorsport betting is Formula 1.

• You will get some of the highest odds in sportsbooks on motorsport.

• It is highly dynamic, with fresh markets emerging in seconds.

• It is excellent for live betting.

Betting on Motorsports

Motor racing usually focuses on points scored, finishing position, and winners. Points are particularly essential in Formula 1, where they are key to the driver and the team championship. The most critical aspects of motor racing are laps, time, distance, leaderboards, rounds, and technical aspects.

The importance of each aspect depends on the motorsport you choose to bet on. It would help if you also considered using a top sports betting platform like Betway to get the most competitive odds. Some of the markets in Formula 1 include:

• Who wins the next race?

• Who will score the highest points towards the championship?

• Who will make the top 10?

• Refueling strategies.

• Team Strategies

• Qualifying

• Pole positions

Betting Strategies

Fastest Lap Betting

It is critical to note that the fastest driver in a motor race does not automatically win the race. In many instances, the fastest driver has been different from the winner. This happens because many top drivers usually slow down strategically to preserve fuel and tires. A racer further down the field will have to race a bit faster to try to catch up. In the process, they end up clocking higher speeds.

This trend offers you the best chance to bet on "outsiders" to hit top speeds. It also presents excellent double chance betting markets. You can bet on the race winner, as well as the driver you predict will hit top speeds.

Bet on the Top 10

Motorsport is different because of its high attrition rate for drivers and cars. This usually results in surprising results, with some favorites being knocked out. However, top motor racing sports like Formula 1 don't just focus on the winner. Everyone that finishes in the top 10 gets some points.

If you focus on the top ten finishers, you will significantly open up your betting options. It will help if you find markets that offer bets on the drivers that will finish in the top 10. This helps to alleviate the pressure of having to focus on the top spot.

Other General Betting Strategies

Betting on motorsport also uses general sports betting principles, including:

• Don't let your personal bias influence your betting decisions.

• Have a betting budget and adhere to it strictly.

• Do your research well and join forums where other punters on top online sportsbooks like Betway discuss their strategies and predictions.

• Watch the motor races to have first-hand information on the teams.

Final Thoughts

If you love a bit of adrenaline in your sports betting, you should consider motorsport betting. It offers numerous markets to choose from that cover different racing types and events. You will particularly love motorsport betting if you prefer live betting.