Best blackjack movies that every gambling enthusiast should follow

Blackjack has found its way into the movies of big Hollywood productions.

These movies either show Blackjack to be the central theme of the plot or show one scene of a Blackjack match. In a way, pop culture has spread the popularity of Blackjack across masses. The movie 21 has ignited interests in casino players and have drawn them towards Blackjack tables. Today, playing Blackjack has become relatively easy because many gaming sites provide online Blackjack games, along with their different variations. Unlike other games, it requires a proper strategy to achieve victory and does not solely rely on luck. Beginners who want to foray into Blackjack but are looking for some inspiration can switch over to movies that have featured Blackjack. Below listed are some famous and critically-acclaimed Blackjack films that are a must-watch for every gambling enthusiast.

Swingers

Swingers is a 1996 Hollywood classic that features the lives of unemployed Hollywood actors during the early 1990s. California during that time was undergoing several political and socio-economic changes. The plot revolves around the protagonist Mike Peters who aspires to become a comedian. He travels to Los Angeles to turn his dream into reality but confronts challenges and hardships, which unfortunately leads to a fallout with his long-term girlfriend Michell. Having to recover from a bad breakup, his best friend Trent and other amateur actors help him straighten his life. And how do they do it? By taking a trip to Las Vegas. In Sin City, Mike and his friends encounter unexpected funny situations. One of the hilarious scenes was shot at a Blackjack table where two friends are in a heated argument about whether to double down on 11 or not. They are talking about Blackjack odds, something which every Blackjack player should be aware of. The movie became an instant success among the young audience and has successfully launched the careers of Vince Vaughn, Heather Graham and Ron Livingstone into Hollywood.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

This is the first of the three sequels of the Austin Power films. The film is set in 1967 where Austin Powers, a British agent is frozen together with his arch-enemies Dr Evil. After thirty years of freezing, Austin Powers and Dr Evil finally comes out of the ice to adjust to the changes of the modern world. What follows is a series of hilarious oddities and idiosyncrasies that makes the overall film fun and entertaining to watch. But how is this related to Blackjack? There is a famous Blackjack scene where a player number 2 decides to ignore the dealer's advice and is desperate on striking 17. His X-ray lets him see the next card to be 4. Austin Powers agrees to Number 2's advice and sticks to 5, disregarding the dealer's suggestion to go for a hit. As all the Blackjack players are aware of, Austin Power loses the game.

21

Inspired by true events, 21 follows the life of a genius student Ben Campbell who gets admitted to Harvard Medical School but falls short of money to bear his tuition expenses. He applies for a scholarship but due to fierce competition, the scholarship will be awarded to a student with an extraordinary and impressive achievement. Micky Rosa, an MIT professor, challenges Ben to solve the Monty Hall problem, which he does successfully. Impressed by his impeccable mind and test scores, the professor invites him to be a part of the Blackjack team. The MIT Blackjack team, with the help of card-counting and signalling techniques, wins all the games at Las Vegas, and earns whopping amounts of cash which attracts Ben to a luxurious and glamorous lifestyle.