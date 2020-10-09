Eifel GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: Unfortunately, the weather has beaten us today with the track remaining closed throughout both practice sessions. Whilst this has stopped us from doing the testing that we had hoped to complete, it doesn't change too much as all teams are in the same position. The forecast is better for tomorrow and we now face a hectic FP3 session to get ready for both qualifying and the race. This will be good practice ahead of the two-day event at Imola in a few weeks' time. We look forward to running the cars tomorrow and understanding how they behave in the cold conditions that we will undoubtedly face during the remainder of the weekend.

George Russell: It is a shame not to do any laps today, but it gives us a really exciting opportunity tomorrow to head into qualifying with only one hour of FP3 under our belts. It will probably be slippery conditions in FP3, possibly dry for qualifying and then wet for Sunday. It will be a very mixed weekend; I will be getting a good night's sleep tonight to try and nail it tomorrow. I really feel for the fans and the supporters who have tuned in from all over the world to watch practice, so let's hope we put on a good race for them on Sunday.

Nicholas Latifi: It was unfortunate we were not able to do any driving; I was looking forward to driving in these mixed conditions and get some more experience in the wet. Due to safety reasons we were not able to go out on track, which is a shame. I feel sorry for all the fans who were out in the cold and wet waiting for us to get some on track action, but that's how it goes sometimes. Hopefully the conditions will be better tomorrow and we can make up for it.