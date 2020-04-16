Missing F1? These Online Games Will Keep You Busy

While the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 Formula One season remains ongoing, motor sport fans can still get a taste of the action thanks to a wide selection of online games.

Impressively, there are more games themed around F1 than you might imagine, giving us plenty of choice if we're looking to speed around virtual tracks.

Official F1 Games

Over the years a number of developers have enjoyed having the rights to produce official Formula One racing games, with annual releases featuring all the top drivers and teams. Constantly improving in terms of detail and accuracy over the years, they've kept us entertained since the 1970's to the present day.

Always popular are the racing simulations which put players in the driving seat, giving them a taste of what it's like speeding around the world's most famous circuits. Meanwhile, management simulations allow us to experience running a successful F1 team, looking after everything from hiring mechanics to closing sponsorship deals.

The most recent official release was F1 2019 by Codemasters, which garnered very positive Steam reviews. Featuring stunning photo-realistic visuals of all the cars and drivers; there's also a career mode where players can start in F2 and work their way up to competing in F1. In addition, there's the popular multiplayer element, allowing us to compete against fellow F1 playing fans from around the world.

F1 Themed Casino Games

As one of the most popular games featured at online casinos, video slots have come a very long way over the last couple of decades. The biggest trend has seen developers theme their slot games around everything from music and movies, art, and literature, to slots based on the world of sports, including some which mix the thrill of gambling with that of high-speed racing.

Slots with the closest ties to F1 are Good To Go by Microgaming and Formula X by IGT. Both feature cartoon styled graphics with symbols representing cars and drivers, along with a variety of ways to win free spins or jackpot prizes. Following a similar approach to other successful slot games, these two offerings provide the right mixture of visual appeal and entertainment.

Most online casinos will feature a broad choice of at least a few slots themed around motor racing, however, some games are also exclusive to certain sites. One of the best online gaming tips is to visit detailed review sites covering games in your region. For example, players from Australia and New Zealand might look for slots NZ to narrow their search, where such games are more commonly referred to as pokies.

Free F1 Online Games

For those of us looking to dive straight into the racing action, there's a surprisingly large amount of online games themed around Formula One that are actually free to play. There's a wide range of styles and approaches that different developers have taken with these free online games, from the retro look of classic arcade games like Pitstop, to 3D simulations, and those with manic top-down views of the action.

There are also more and more sites featuring a huge selection of free-to-play online sports games, including Kibagames, which has a section dedicated entirely to F1 titles. The only problem with ‘free' gaming at sites like this is that, inevitably, there's a large amount of advertising on every screen as you navigate through the games. Nevertheless, if you can put up with that minor inconvenience, there's plenty to keep F1 fans busy.

Amongst those that stand out are 3D Formula Racing, which is difficult to master, but rewarded by surprisingly good graphics, especially for a game that's free to play. Meanwhile, the most novel approach taken is the isometric view of Grand Prix Go 2, with the camera following your car as you speed around the track, aiming for the ideal racing line as you battle for the lead.

Conclusion

Even when there are no Formula One races keeping us glued to our screens, at least there's a great selection of games to be found online, ready to keep us revved up for when the F1 action resumes.