The Most Popular Motorsport Series In The World

We love our motorsport series racing, mainly because of the thrill and excitement they give to us. In this article, we are going to be looking at some of the most exciting motorsport series in the world today. Let's go.

1. Formula 1

Formula one racing is one of the most exciting single-seater auto racing owned by the Formula One Group and sanctioned by the FIA. The formula one world championship has been available since the inaugural season in 1950 and has since been a source of complete entertainment for people. The formula one season consists of the Grand Prix, which is a series of races that take place worldwide. Most of the F1 race cars back then go through classic car sandblasting but things have gotten much better now.

2. Nascar

Nascar is another popular motorsport series and is much safer than the Formula 1. Although Nascar is not as popular as other motorsports, it is enjoyable, particularly when it is viewed live. It looks like mere circles for those who do not know much about it, but for those who know more as well as the drivers taking their time on the tracks, it takes a lot for them to be there.

3. Moto GP

If you love motorcycles, you are definitely going to love motor GP because for most motorcycle lovers, the other races that involve cars as boring. The Motor GP is unpredictable, with many of the riders fighting one another strategically on the tracks, making it fun and exciting for viewers both on the tracks as well as other means of viewing.

4. IndyCar

For many people, this is the best race ever specifically as it has both the round tracks and road courses as well. The IndyCar racers work hard on the tracks as driving cars on the tracks for an entire race with wheel to wheel action for me is the toughest test for any driver even though they say it is not as fast as F1 races. Even though a lot of people do not pay attention to IndyCar racing, it is one of the toughest and most enjoyable motorsport races in the world.

5. WRC

Here we have drivers speeding around 130 mph over multiple terrains with crazy jumps and sharp turns. For me, the WRS should be called crazy driving as these drivers are taken to the limit with these racecourses. This sport has a rich history, particularly with many car brands more so with usual cars we can use as individuals with little to no tuning. It's just like picturing what your car can do, and the only difference is the driver behind the wheels.

Bottom Line

It is safe to say that when it comes to motorsports, these are some of the best around with different specifics in terms of how they are run and different fans having different thoughts about how they feel about them. This is not a list set in iron and brass, but rather a representation of the sport and the best it has to offer overall.