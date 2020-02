McLaren and Racing Point impress with Barcelona mileage

Though Lewis Hamilton has expressed concern at the reliability of the W11, Mercedes once again leaves Barcelona with the highest mileage.

For though teammate Valtteri Bottas suffered an MGU-H issue in the first week and the world champion completed just 14 laps on Thursday following an oil leak, Mercedes completed 903 laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. By comparison, Haas completed just 649.

Though there remains a question mark over its pace, the SF1000 racked up 844 laps however, it is McLaren and Racing Point that really impress, the Woking outfit competing the third most laps (802) and the Silverstone-based team on 782.

Last year, Williams missed the first two and a half days of testing, which goes some way to explaining why the Grove outfit's mileage this year was almost 30% up on 2019, even though testing has been reduced from 8 to 6 days.

However, interestingly, Racing Point has completed 25.12% more laps than last year, which, when added to its obvious pace, must give rivals even more cause for concern.

The improvement for Williams and Racing Point will go some way to explaining why Mercedes engine mileage is up 1.68% on 2019, despite the issues that have compromised the Grove outfit and the works team this year.

In terms of drivers, Hamilton leads the way with 466 laps, ahead of Carlos Sainz (446), Charles Leclerc (442) and Sergio Perez just 1 behind on 441. Kevin Magnussen completed just 250.

Engine Manufacturer Test Mileage

Engine Manufacturer Laps Miles Kms Mercedes 2422 7005.6 11274.2 Ferrari 2228 6444.5 10371.1 Honda 1549 4480.5 7210.4 Renault 1545 4468.9 7191.8

Team Test Mileage

Driver Test Mileage

