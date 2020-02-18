"We designed the car from scratch," says Racing Point's technical director

Ahead of a season in which it aims to further distance itself from the troubles of 2018, and re-establish itself as best of the rest, all while focussing on the seismic changes that the 2021 rules overhaul entail, not forgetting its own metamorphosis into Aston Martin, Racing Point's technical director, Andrew Green has given some insight into the RP20.

"The RP20 is entirely new," he says, "meaning that there's very little carry over from our 2019 car.

"For 2020, we designed the car from scratch," he continues, "starting from almost a blank sheet of paper - which is very exciting, because the team hasn't been in a position to do this in a very long time.

"We've applied everything that we've learnt over the past seasons, combined this with what we've seen adopted by some of our competitors, and we've given it our best shot at optimising the final season of these present regulations."



Asked about the key areas of improvement, he replies: "In recent seasons, we have had two main weaknesses: our car has had an Achilles heel as far as balance is concerned and we have also struggled on high-downforce circuits. For 2020, I believe we have addressed these two factors. As such, the drivers should notice a significant difference in terms of on-track performance.

"Both Checo and Lance have already noticed a change in the simulator, so we're hopeful that this performance will carry over to the track - especially with a strong combination in our driver line-up."

"I'm very much looking forward to the new season," he adds. "We've got high aspirations for this coming campaign - but to us these feel realistic. Our difficult season last year was a good learning experience. And now, in 2020, we get to do what we've wanted to do for a very long time - to show what we're really capable of doing. Naturally, there are always butterflies - but for us, this season can't come soon enough."