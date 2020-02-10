What's your dream F1 destination?

The 2020 Formula One circus will soon be getting underway, and between March and November, will be stopping off at 22 different locations across the globe. A Grand Prix weekend is a unique experience, and there's no better way to combine a love of motor sport and travel.

Having said that, tickets do not come cheap. If you want to see Hamilton, Vettel and the rest in action, think carefully about which grand prix to attend. Here, we examine some of the most iconic destinations that should be on your shortlist.

Monte Carlo

The Monaco grand prix is a race like no other. On the face of it, the twisty streets of Monte Carlo are completely inappropriate for modern day F1 racing, and overtaking is challenging, to put it mildly. But the sheer spectacle of an entire country grinding to a halt for an F1 race is nothing short of magical. Monaco boasts the famous Casino de Monte Carlo, the setting for Casino Royale and numerous other movies.

Spa Francorchamps

The Belgian Grand Prix is consistently voted the most popular race among drivers, and this historic track could not be more different to Monte Carlo. Put simply, it has everything. The sweeping turns of Eau Rouge, the flat-out Kemmel Straight and the tight hairpin at La Source combine to provide the ultimate test of man and machine. Spa also scores high for being one of the more affordable grands prix to attend, and you can get an amazing view with a general attendance ticket without spending more on a grandstand seat.

Montreal

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is named after one of the most fearless drivers in F1 history. That couldn't be more appropriate, as the venue for the Canadian Grand Prix is a track where bravery is rewarded. Unlike more modern circuits, there are very few run-off areas, meaning no second chances. For the ultimate thrill, get a grandstand seat overlooking the Wall of Champions and prepare to watch the sparks fly!

Suzuka

With its unique figure of eight layout and famous corners that include the Degners and the terrifying 130R, the Japanese grand prix circuit is part of F1 folklore. It might come as a surprise, then, to hear that it has only been in use since the late 1980s. Suzuka has been the venue for some classic battles over the years, including Prost vs Senna in the late 80s and Damon Hill's incredible tussle with Michael Schumacher in the pouring rain in 1994.

Silverstone

There's no racing circuit with more history than Silverstone, the home of Formula One and venue for the British Grand Prix. It's more like a three-day festival than a sporting event, and if you want to really drink in the atmosphere, camping is all part of the experience. Many of the teams are based in the area, so the party atmosphere even extends to the pit lane. The 140,000 tickets for race day typically sell out months in advance, so book early.