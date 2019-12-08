ROKit becomes W Series' first major sponsor

W Series has signed a major multi-year sponsorship deal with global telecoms company ROKiT Phones - the first major partnership agreement since the all-female series was launched in October 2018.

"We're thrilled to welcome ROKiT to W Series," said Catherine Bond Muir, Chief Executive Officer of W Series. "As a high-tech, disruptive, customer-focused brand, ROKiT sits comfortably alongside W Series and its mission to change the face of motorsport and we're delighted that we'll be racing together in the coming years. It's also exciting to see a brand that's already present in Formula 1, Formula E and other well-established race series, recognising and supporting opportunities for women in sport, and taking immediate action. We expect this to be an emerging trend in 2020."

W Series adds to ROKiT's motorsport sponsorship portfolio which includes title sponsorship of the Williams F1 team, the Venturi Racing Formula E team as well as British Touring Car Championship entrants.

"We've been amazed by the progress made and the success achieved by W Series since it smashed into the world of motorsport," said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT, "and we really want to be a big part of its future as it develops over the next few years.

"Like W Series, ROKiT is a young, ambitious, tech-driven company making waves at the leading edge of our industry, and this partnership is an absolute natural fit for us."

"This is wonderful news," said Jamie Chadwick, the W Series 2019 champion, "and not only for W Series but also for the profile and success of women's sport in general. ROKiT is such an exciting brand, I'm looking forward to helping them spread the word about their highly innovative yet affordable handset technological innovations and expand their networks globally, particularly in Europe, the USA and India, in the coming season."