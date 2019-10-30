F1 bosses "feel good" about 2021 rules vote

At 10:00 (Austin time), F1 is scheduled to finally make public its rules and regulations for the sport form 2021, arguably the biggest overhaul witnessed in living memory, including the long-time holy grail, in terms of spending, a budget cap.

While the proposals still need to be agreed by the World Motor Sport Council, and despite dissent over some of the leading teams over a number of issues, F1 boss, Chase Carey remains confident.

"We feel good about the vote," he said in an investors conference call today. "We've gone through a long process, engaged with the teams, we took the World Motor Sport Council through what's been voted on earlier this month.

"I'm hopeful and expecting the vote to be approved," he continued, "but at the end of the day you don't control vote.

"I think having it done is a positive," he insisted. "I don't know if it is a game-changing process, but it's never done until it's done, there won't be a flood of things that happen behind it but I think it's a positive step to go forward."