Kubica sponsor questions Pole's retirement in Sochi

Robert Kubica's sponsor, Orlen, which also sponsors the Williams team, has called on the Grove outfit to explain his retirement from the Russian Grand Prix.

Just one lap after George Russell crashed, thereby bringing out the safety car, just moments after Sebastian Vettel's controversial retirement, Robert Kubica drove into the pit and retired.

"We opted to retire Robert in order to conserve parts ahead of the intense flyaway races which end the season," explained senior race engineer, Dave Robson. "It's a very disappointing way to end two weeks on the road."

However, Orlen has now issued a statement questioning Kubica's retirement, suggesting the matter could have consequences.

"In connection with the withdrawal of Robert Kubica from Sunday's race as part of the Russian Grand Prix, we have officially asked the ROKiT Williams Racing Team for clarification," read the statement.

"Based on that, we will take actions related to the enforcement of contractual obligations."

While Russell's crash was the Briton's second successive DNF, Sochi marked the first time this year that Kubica has failed to see the chequered flag.

In the wake of Kubica's decision to leave Williams at season end, Orlen announced that it would be terminating its sponsorship of the team, but stressed that it would continue to back the Pole and "will also maintain its presence in Formula 1, building the brand's global recognition".