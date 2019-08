Sport in mourning following death of F2 star Hubert

The Spa-Francorchamps paddock was in mourning this evening following a crash in today's F2 race which resulted in the death of French driver Anthoine Hubert.

"A serious incident involving cars #12 (Juan Manuel Correa), #19 (Anthoine Hubert) and #20 (Giuliano Alesi) occurred at 17:07," said the FIA in an official statement.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre.

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Anthoine Hubert, succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35.

"The driver of car #12, Juan-Manuel Correa (USA), is in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liège hospital. More information on his condition will be provided when it becomes available.

"The driver of car #20 Giuliano Alesi, was checked and declared fit at the medical centre."

The accident, which resulted in the race being abandoned, happened at Raidillon, when Hubert, having gone off into the barriers, was subsequently hit by Correa on the second lap of the race.

The entire paddock was left in shock by the incident, with teams and drivers taking to social media to voice their shock, while offering their condolences to Hubert's family and best wishes to Correa.

22-year-old Hubert, the 2013 French F4 and 2018 GP3 champion, was affiliated to the Renault Sport Academy in early 2018, and following a late test with MP Motorsport last year, made his debut in the F2 series this year with BWT Arden.

With wins in the Monaco and Le Castellet sprint races, the youngster was 8th in the standings going into today's tragic race.

"Anthoine was a member of the Renault Sport Academy and raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the final ladder to F1," said Renault in a statement. "As reigning GP3 champion and member of the Equipe de France, FFSA (French Federation of Motorsport), the Frenchman was a huge talent who also brought great energy and positivity to his championship, his teams and the Renault Sport Academy. His smile and sunny personality lit up our formidable group of young drivers, who had formed tight and enduring bonds.

"His strong results in F2 this season, including wins on home soil in Monaco and France, inspired not just the other recruits but also the wider Renault Sport Racing group.

"Our thoughts are with Anthoine's friends and family at this tragic time," said Cyril Abiteboul. "Anthoine was a bright young man. His performance and conduct on and off track was that of a true gentleman and it was a pleasure and honour to have had him within our Academy.

"He will be sorely missed by our teams at Enstone and Viry. His spirit will remain with the team and we will race in his memory."