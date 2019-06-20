Site logo

Mouth-watering collection of Schumacher's title winning cars is made available

NEWS STORY
20/06/2019

At a time it is revealed that Michael Schumacher's title winning F2002 is being put up for auction, our friends at Motorsport Memorabilia have all seven of the legendary German's championship winning cars, albeit in a slightly smaller scale.

A private collector is seeking a new home for his collection of 1:8 scale and one 1:4 scale race winning models driven by Schumacher on his way to achieving his incredible seven titles.

The collection consists of:

A Minichamps 1:8 scale Benetton B194

A Minichamps 1:8 scale Benetton B195

An Amalgam 1:4 scale Ferrari F12000

An Amalgam 1:8 scale Ferrari F1-2000 European Grand Prix winner - limited edition of 50 pieces

An Amalgam 1:8 scale Ferrari F2001 Malaysia Grand Prix winner - limited edition 30 of 100 pieces

An Amalgam 1:8 scale Ferrari F2002 Canada Grand Prix winner - limited edition 35 of 50 pieces

An Amalgam 1:8 scale Ferrari F2003-GA Spanish Grand Prix winner - limited edition 16 of 50 pieces

An Amalgam 1:8 scale Ferrari F2004 Bahrain Grand Prix winner - limited edition 9 of 30 pieces

All the models have been produced by the Minichamps and Amalgam companies to the very highest standard of model design and production testament to their fine craftsmen.

Please contact Motorsport Memorabilia to discuss this golden opportunity of owning a never to be repeated collection of sold out edition models.

