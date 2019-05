Verstappen: Mercedes quicker in all types of corner

While, despite its superior straight-line speed, Ferrari is getting roundly trounced in the corners, it was presumed that this was the opposite for Red Bull.

However, Max Verstappen believes that the W10 is now superior to the RB15 in all types of corner.

Asked about the strengths and characteristics of the RB15, he said: "At the moment we're not really better in any corner than Mercedes, so... I don't know. It's good!

"It's not that it's a bad car," he added, "but at the moment Mercedes is just a bit quicker than us everywhere. Medium speed, high speed is pretty similar I would say, but again, that depends on downforce levels you're running every single weekend so it's a bit difficult to say, but clearly on this track (Barcelona), they were very strong in the low-speed corners and that is normally pretty good for Monaco as well."

Asked where he expects the RB15 to be strong, he said: "Monaco, Singapore, Mexico... they should normally be a little bit better for us."

That said, the youngster doesn't expect Red Bull to be "super strong" in Monaco, teammate Daniel Ricciardo having won there in 2018.

"People come here with upgrades and clearly we lost out a bit to Mercedes," he said, "but it seems that we did catch up to Ferrari.

"For Monaco, I think at the moment, looking at the low-speed performance in the last sector, we are clearly not the favourite and I also don't expect it to be like last year when we were super strong in Monaco."