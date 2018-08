IndyCar test for Alonso?

As the news that Fernando Alonso will not be in Formula One next season continues to sink in, speculation over the Spaniard's plans for the future continue, with the two-time world champion linked with every discipline from Formula E to MotoGP.

However, the more serious speculation links Alonso with IndyCar as the Spaniard seeks to fulfil the third phase of the Triple Crown, victory in the Indy 500.

Racer magazine claims that Alonso is to take part in a test at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama next month, the day after he contests the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Recent guidelines mean that Alonso - who is understood to have been scheduled for a number of tests this year - is not allowed to drive on any of the tracks due to host races in the latter stages of this year's IndyCar championship in order that information and data cannot be passed on to Andretti Autosport with whom he is scheduled to test. This is to ensure that Andretti’s Alexander Rossi is not given an unfair advantage heading into any of the remaining races as he fights for the title.

Amidst claims that McLaren is seriously considering an IndyCar programme, Racer suggests that Andretti Autosport and Harding Racing are looking to form a "union" that would allow Andretti to expand its four-car programme to a 'junior team' for up and coming drivers or even a joint effort with McLaren. Indeed, the magazine cites rumours linking the Andretti-McLaren programme with Harding Racing's facility in Indianapolis.

Interestingly, while Alonso is believed to be testing a Honda-powered Dallara DW12 in Alabama, Racer claims that an Andretti-McLaren programme would be powered by Chevrolet.