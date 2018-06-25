Top 5 Vacation Destinations in the World for Car Lovers

For car lovers, a car is not just something that gets you from point A to point B, it is also a work of art or a miracle of engineering.

The places in this list are not just home to some of the world's most memorable motor races, they also contain shows, museums, festivals, and landmarks that are exclusively dedicated to cars. If you are a true car lover, here are some of the best cities and areas in the world that you definitely need to visit at least once in your lifetime.

Daytona Beach, FL, USA

College students flock to Daytona all the time for the party scene, however, auto enthusiasts know it as the home of legendary events such as the Daytona 500, the revered location where racing phenomenon Dale Earnhardt Sr. won 34 titles - a record that has not been broken so far. Racing started in Daytona Beach on the hard packed sand of the beach, although the premier stock racing event in the country has since moved away from the sea and into the Daytona International Speedway.

Daytona Beach is only an hour away from Orlando, which means that if you ever get tired of popular tourist traps and theme parks, you can definitely escape into a world that excites and interests you more. You can check out the tours which allow guests to experience the speedway's iconic 31-degree banks. Tickets cost under $20, although more expensive VIP and all-access options are also available.

Havana, Cuba

Havana is one of the top places to be if you are into vintage automobiles as it is a living museum of automotive history and engineering ingenuity. During the darkest moments of the Cold War, the U.S. established a trade embargo on the region. In order to ensure that their existing vehicles keep running for at least half a decade more, the residents got creative and exchanged and repurposed vintage car parts.

Now, tourists can head to the island and see the elegant and one of a kind Model T mixtures that are common sights in the island. Expect to see '54 Buicks, Mercedes diesels, red-and-white '56 Chevys, and pink '55 Dodges. Licensed tour operators will help get you around the island easily.

Le Mans, France

Le Mans is a scenic town located in the Loire Valley. Since 1923, this destination has been the site for the world's top endurance race. Every year, thousands of motorsports fans all over the country congregate in the town, camping out in the nearby fields to enjoy this 24-hour race. Throughout the entire day and night that the race is ongoing, a massive party is concurrently underway around the track.

If you are looking forward to hearing the persistent blaring and roaring of the Le Mans prototype and Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche, and Aston grand touring cars speeding around the Circuit de la Sarthe for 24 hours, then this is the destination for you. A small number of tour operators across the country offer all-inclusive packages that include accommodations, food, and various forms of entertainment.

Nurburgring, Germany

Located between Cologne and Frankfurt, Nürburgring is the country's biggest motorsports venue. Although there is a modern racing circuit, most tourists are more fascinated with the older Nordschleife or Northern Loop. The 13-mile track mostly has no speed limit and the general public is allowed to drive around the circuit using any road-worthy vehicle. Tourists can also rent a racer for a few hundred euros and take several laps around the track.

Just a few hours from this destination lies Stuttgart where all of the iconic car manufacturers are located: Porsche, Mercedes, and BMW. There are also numerous car museums in the area, laying testament to the fact that the Germans are truly committed to preserving their noteworthy history. The Porsche Factory has a small, recently update museum which showcases 80 vintage cars, while the Mercedes-Benz museum holds 2-hour tours around the hillsides.

Monte Carlo, Monaco

This list would not be complete without the tiny principality of Monaco, which is well-known for being the host to some of the most glamorous motor races in the entire world. The Monaco Grand Prix is popular worldwide because of its sheer grandeur and opulence. The sound of F1 cars rumbling through the narrow streets is truly an incomparable experience.

When racing season is over, you can drive the narrow and winding streets of the city which give even the best racing drivers right now a good challenge. Staying in Monte Carlo during racing season can be very expensive and we recommend staying in nearby cities such as Nice or other smaller towns along the Cote d'Azur.