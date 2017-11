Mexico organiser against June switch

Mexico race organiser Alejandro Soberon has said dismissed calls from Austin promoter Bobby Epstein for the central America event to be moved to June and paired with the Canadian Grand Prix.

Since rejoining the F1 calendar in 2015, the Mexico Grand Prix has quickly established itself as one of the most popular on the calendar, both with drivers and fans.

While the racing has been so-so, the infectious enthusiasm of the crowd, the unique stadium section and the added carnival atmosphere of the Day of the Dead festival have quickly established the Mexico City event as one of the must-sees for fans wishing to travel to races.

However, at COTA, Esptein, concerned that the popularity of the Mexico event is impacting the United States round of the world championship, which is increasingly needing to look to pop concerts to boost attendance, is seeking to have the Mexico race moved to a June slot in a back to back with Canada, a suggestion dismissed by Soberon.

"Bobby is a fantastic guy and I love him," said Soberon, according to Motorsport.com. "I think he has a good idea to separate the races, but I think Bobby should move back to June, which would be great for him.

"It would make more sense to have Canada and the United States together, because they are closer," he continued. "They can do it in June and they can even make a package together to sell tickets for both races.

"I have a lot of respect for Bobby and what he is doing in Austin," he insists, "but for us it is impossible to move to June because it is rainy season. We are happy with the date we have. I have a lot of sympathy for him but we cannot move to June.

"It has become a big festival in the city," he said of the current slot, "and overall you cannot have a good experience if the weekend is so rainy."

As the sport looks to expand to as many as 25 races, F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches has made no secret of the fact that he is seeking to regionalise the calendar, a move the would see the Mexico, COTA and Montreal events lumped together, most likely with Brazil and any other prospective races in the United States.

Three years into its initial five-year deal, Mexico is looking to continue, but first there is the question of the forthcoming election.

"This is our third race," said Soberon, "and we should be having the following year to start extension talks. We have an election in Mexico, the race has brought tremendous profile for the country, and a good economic impact. There is going to be a new government and then we need to sit down and have a conversation with them and F1 about the possibility to extend it."