Canada GP: Practice notes - Williams

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: It was a good day. We did all of the things that we wanted to do and we had no problems with either car. We have some new aerodynamic and mechanical parts here, and we were able to do all of the relevant testing for those, while completing our tyre programmes with Felipe and Lance. Felipe did a solid job all day, and showed really competitive pace on both high and low fuel. Lance's main job, having never driven here before, was to learn the circuit; which he's done very quickly. He's shown reasonable pace for this stage of the weekend, and he hasn't used the ultrasoft yet. There's still a lot of work to do overnight to keep finding extra performance, but we're hopeful we can have a good day tomorrow and score some points on Sunday.

Felipe Massa: I think we've had a very good day. The car felt good on both new and used tyres. I was very happy with the feeling I had in the car. Everything we tried on set-up seemed to improve it even more. We just need to keep everything under control for tomorrow, and hopefully we can be as competitive as we were today.

Lance Stroll: It's a great track, I really like the rhythm and it's just good to be home. It was a good day getting used to the track, but I have to treat it as just another race at the end of the day as everything stays the same. However, it's great to have those Canadian flags in the grandstands. On the out lap I looked at the fans and saw them waving and cheering and that is really cool. I didn't get a chance to put on the ultrasofts, so we will see what they are like tomorrow. We were focused on some other things, so it was just part of the plan. It's still quite close in the midfield, as it has been all year, and everyone has been doing different programmes, so we will see how it is in qualifying.