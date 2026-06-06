Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli took pole position for tomorrow's Monaco Grand Prix with team-mate George Russell qualifying P6.

It is the team's first pole in Monaco since Lewis Hamilton qualified fastest in 2019. Pole was something of a surprise given the pace of the Ferraris on Friday, but overnight work led to set-up changes that helped get the car in a better place. That delivered an improved performance in FP3 with Kimi topping the timing screens and George ending the final hour of practice in P4.

Qualifying proved to be a tense affair with contenders for pole showing at various points including Ferrari, Red Bull, and McLaren along with ourselves. The key to unlocking the lap time was getting the right out-lap and prep-lap profile; after taking provisional pole on his first effort, Kimi needed to improve on his last effort and did so to take P1 by 0.043s from the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. George put in a valiant effort despite having a harder time of getting the tyres working fully to go P6 behind the two Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and the second Red Bull of Isack Hadjar.

Kimi Antonelli: Pole position in Monaco is an incredible result. The team did an amazing job to get the car in a good place, particularly with the improvements we made overnight after a difficult Friday. It was such a tight fight out there with so many other cars and drivers that looked capable of taking P1. I am delighted to come away with pole therefore and I'm already looking forward to tomorrow.

Qualifying wasn't completely straightforward at the start. The car felt a bit on edge but as the session went on, everything started to come together. We made the right adjustments, and I felt much more comfortable with where the car was by the time we got to Q3. That gave me the confidence to really push when it mattered.

That final segment of the session was extremely tense and you never quite know what to expect. Finding those last few tenths is never easy, especially with Max (Verstappen) so close all the way through. It really came down to nailing the lap at the right moment and I'm very pleased we were able to do that.

To be on pole here means a lot, but at the same time, it's only the first step. I know who's around me on the grid, and I'm sure they'll be putting on the pressure from the very start. The focus now is on getting a strong launch and managing the race from there. We've shown good pace all weekend, which gives me confidence, but Monaco is always unpredictable. I'll try to stay calm, make the most of the opportunity, and see what we can achieve tomorrow.

George Russell: This has been a very challenging weekend for me so far and that continued into qualifying. It has been a bit of a weakness of mine recently and unfortunately it didn't click this weekend. There were a few good laps across the hour, and FP3 had been promising, but those moments were too few and far between. You need full confidence in the grip level you are getting, particularly around here, and I didn't quite have that.

It's been a frustrating run for me recently and I need to understand why I am struggling to get the tyres working in the way they need to be. Clearly something in my driving style isn't helping deliver what I need to; it worked well last year but these new generations of car may need something slightly different. I don't have a clear answer just yet but will work hard with the team to get on top of it.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, it could be a long afternoon starting from P6. That said, it's Monaco and anything can happen so we will stay optimistic and see what we can do.

Toto Wolff: That was an exciting qualifying session and a fantastic lap by Kimi to take pole position. There were many challengers, including the Ferraris and the Red Bulls, but Kimi found something extra when it mattered and delivered with full commitment. It's been seven years since we've been on pole position here and historically, we've not been very strong in Monaco. That makes today's result even more special.

On George's side, he has just not been as comfortable in the car this weekend. He has not felt the grip and therefore not had the confidence to push as much as you need to. That is particularly challenging in Monaco where confidence is one of the most important factors for unlocking lap time. We know the ability he has though and it is only a matter of time before he bounces back. He has a great group of people around him and everyone is fully behind him. We're supporting him every step of the way, and we're confident he'll come back stronger.

Andrew Shovlin: Well done to Kimi and the team on a well-deserved Monaco pole position. It is by far the hardest session of the year to navigate but he did a great job of building sensibly throughout and then saving the best until last with a brilliant final lap.

After our struggles on Friday, we had engineers working overnight on the simulator and they found a useful direction that gave the car a bit more stability and predictability. FP3 started well and George was immediately on the pace. Soon both drivers were setting decent lap times and reporting that the balance had improved. We therefore did very little to the cars going into qualifying.

On the early laps, both struggled with the circuit having lost a bit of grip and we had a generally messy balance. As the track improved, so did the car for Kimi and by the latter stages he looked like he was in the mix. Unfortunately for George it was an uphill struggle with the tyres never feeling like they were really biting. We're trying to understand why such similar set-ups yielded such different feeling for the two drivers and will work through that in the days to come.

For now, we need to turn our attentions to the race tomorrow. Starting from pole is only the first step to achieving a good result at Monaco. It's always a long and unpredictable race and there are many situations that we need to protect against if we can win tomorrow. Clearly the goal will be to move George up the field and keep Kimi where he is, but in Monaco that's often easier said than done.