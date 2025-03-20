The sport pays tribute to Eddie Jordan

Though preparing for the Chinese Grand Prix, the sport was keen to pay tribute to the late Eddie Jordan.

"Eddie Jordan was a true racer, a great leader, and one of the biggest characters in our sport," said Aston Martin owner, Lawrence Stroll, his team a direct descendent of the Irishman's outfit. "He was a friend who I have known for more than thirty years and I will miss him greatly. My thoughts, and those of everybody at Aston Martin, are with his family and friends."

"Eddie Jordan was one of the all-time motorsport greats," added team boss Andy Cowell. "He was a one-off, a wonderful human being, and a charismatic leader who founded this team and took it to F1 in 1991. His vision laid the foundations for us and he leaves a lasting legacy for the entire motorsport community. Today we pay tribute to a legend of the sport and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues."

"Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP is saddened to hear of the passing of Eddie Jordan," said the Italian team. "Whether as a team boss or a TV pundit he brought so much life and colour to Formula 1. Behind the charisma, the smile and the jokes he was an astute businessman and a fearsome competitor. He will be very much missed by everyone in our sport. To his loved ones we offer our heartfelt condolences."

"Everyone at Atlassian Williams Racing is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Eddie Jordan," added the Grove outfit. "A true icon of motorsport, Eddie's charisma and passion left an indelible mark on Formula 1. As a team owner he nurtured some of the sport's greatest drivers and boldly led an independent team in a golden era for the sport. His one-of-a-kind energy and insight as a broadcaster made him a beloved figure on our TV screens.

"Our thoughts and love are with his family, many friends and the F1 community. He will be greatly missed."

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Eddie Jordan, a true F1 legend who contributed to, and shaped the sport, in so many ways," said Mercedes. "Our thoughts go out to his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

"We are saddened to hear the news of Eddie Jordan's passing," read McLaren's statement. "A true legend of the sport, his passion and contributions to F1 left an incredible mark.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Eddie."

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan," said F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali. "With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

"Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed.

"In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones."

"Eddie Jordan was a legend of Formula One," said the FIA. "He made an invaluable contribution to global motor sport throughout his life.

"All of us at the FIA would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Eddie will always be remembered as a great sportsman and passionate ambassador for Formula One on and off the track."

