Ferrari delights the fans in Milan

Thousands pack Milan's Piazza Castello to greet Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton ahead of season opener.

Over twenty thousand fans from across Europe flocked to the Piazza and surrounding streets, turning Milan red as they turned out for Leclerc, Hamilton and Fred Vasseur at the "Drivers' Presentation by UniCredit" event.

It was organised in conjunction with the pan-European bank, one of the team's Premium Partners, and, according to the release, "featured emotion, passion and speed", as the team returned to the city for the first time in six years.

The most hardcore fans were already in Milan at the crack of dawn, to claim a front row seat near the stage, and from mid-afternoon onwards a DJ set kept the crowd entertained, before the first of the special guests arrived on stage, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna and UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel, where they were met by Sky Sport presenters Carlo Vanzini and Vicky Piria.

The importance of the partnership between the two companies was the main theme. "The collaboration between UniCredit and Scuderia Ferrari HP is also about special events like this," said Vigna. "And Milan is absolutely the right place for this, as our partner's headquarters are here and in Milan you can feel the same atmosphere we enjoy every year in Monza, "Let's hope this red painted square is a good omen for a great season," added Orcel.

Then came one of the highlights of the event: at 17.15 Leclerc and Hamilton climbed into the cockpits of the 2019 SF90 and the 2021 SF21 respectively, to put on a show.

Leclerc was first out, impressing the crowd, that included many members of the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs, with some doughnuts, while the mechanics showed their skill with some pit stops. Hamilton was up next, doing the same as his team-mate, as well as ending with a few burn-outs and some planned spins much to the delight of the fans lining the barriers, as well as all those watching on Sky Sport Italia.

While the two drivers did some further parade laps in a Ferrari SF90 Spider driven by Ferrari's Head of Development Drivers, Raffaele De Simone, Vasseur got up on stage to salute the fans in Italian.

"Thank you for your unwavering support and for being here today," he said, before continuing in English, "this square is really something special and events like today's remind us how strong is the passion for our team. We are all set for an exciting season and I can assure you we will give it our best shot."

Then it was time for Leclerc and Hamilton on stage, and the Monegasque clearly enjoyed the welcome. "Milan has delivered an incredible atmosphere again today. Feeling all this love gives us a real boost for the coming championship," he said. "Over the winter we have worked harder than ever to be in the best possible shape and we hope we can get some great results, maybe already in Australia."

Leclerc then joined in as the Italian national anthem rang out, promising to teach Lewis the words over the coming season.

At his first official appearance in Italy with Ferrari, the Englishman was visibly impressed by the warm welcome he was given.

"Wearing red and experiencing an event like this is something special, as is being here with you in front of some historic cars including ones that Michael Schumacher raced," he revealed, referring to the F2004 and the 2006 248 F1.

"Today is another first to go with others I'm experiencing in what is already an unforgettable season for me. I can't wait to get on track with this extraordinary team," he added, explaining that he is currently learning Italian. "I think we have everything we need to fight for the World Championship and I also believe that you fans can be our extra gear. I hope we will have a lot of fun together."