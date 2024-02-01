Sauber appoints Barbadian Maloney as reserve driver

Barbadian driver Zane Maloney has been appointed reserve driver for Stake Sauber at several races this season, sharing the duties with Theo Pourchaire.

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, and coming from a family with a strong motorsport heritage, Maloney got his first taste of motorsport at a very young age, when he competed, aged three, in his first karting competition, finishing second. That was only the beginning for the young driver, who went on to collect multiple karting titles both in his homeland and in the United States, before moving across the Atlantic in 2018. Quickly adapting to European circuits, that same year he went on to achieve outstanding results in the Karting European Championship, the World Championships, and in the WSK Champions Cup.

2019 marked the switch to single-seater racing, and an overall successful year for 'The Boy from Barbados', as he quickly became known in the motorsport world: he went on to triumph in the British F4 Championship, the first rookie to win the championship outright in the history of the series.

After that, he quickly rose through the ranks year after year, collecting podiums and wins until his big break in 2022, when he claimed second place in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in his debut season. The impressive performance saw the Barbadian elected FIA Rookie of the Year for the season, and heralded a promotion to Formula 2, where he made a stellar debut by stepping on the podium on his debut Feature Race. He then went on to enjoy a remarkable rookie season, collecting four podium appearances to finish tenth in the standings - and third among the rookies.

Maloney will continue racing in the series with Rodin Motorsport for a new F2 campaign in 2024, now supported by Sauber Academy. With his double role as reserve for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, this is going to be a busy season for the Barbadian.

"We are delighted to welcome Zane as the latest addition to the Sauber Academy," said Beat Zehnder, Sauber Academy Director. "His path through the junior series has been remarkable so far and, with his speed and potential, he surely makes a great addition to our talented roster. In addition to his Formula 2 campaign, where he will aim to succeed our own Theo Pourchaire to the title, Zane will also share with him the Reserve Driver role for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. On behalf of the whole team, I give him my warmest welcome onboard, and look forward to working together and achieving great success."

"I am honoured to join the Sauber Academy, and to take on the role of one of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber's Reserve Drivers," added Maloney. "The Sauber name resonates with Formula One, as it has been part of the sport for over thirty years, paving the way for so many drivers who went on to achieve great success. I am pleased to become part of this family, and I am looking forward to working together this season, as I move closer to my goal of becoming a Formula One driver."