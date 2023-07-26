F1 teams to be represented in F1 Academy

Formula 1 and F1 Academy have announced that from next season all ten F1 teams will have one driver and their livery on one car competing in the all-female series.

The series has five teams: ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, MP Motorsport, PREMA Racing and Rodin Carlin, who each have three cars in the series and three drivers.

From 2024, 10 of these drivers will be nominated by Formula 1 teams and each team will have their livery on one car. The details of the drivers and liveries will be confirmed at a later time by the F1 teams.

The remaining five drivers in the series will be supported by other partners with announcements of these to be made in due course. The final 2024 driver line up for each team will be revealed at a later date.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Formula 1 teams for their support and vision as we embark on this journey together," said Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy. "This landmark moment not only demonstrates the depth of support for F1 Academy from across the F1 community but will inspire a whole generation of young girls to realise the opportunities both on and off track in motorsport.

"As we join the F1 calendar for next year and host F1 Academy Discover Your Drive events in the lead up to our races, I am confident that we will have a positive impact across our sport in the long term."

"We created F1 Academy to bring about real and lasting change to ensure young female talent have the right system in place to follow and achieve their dreams," added Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1. "Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community.

"Susie, the teams, and everyone involved are working tirelessly to ensure we go from strength to strength and continue to deliver on the important objective we have set out together. In 2024 the F1 Academy will join our race calendar, raising the awareness and profile of the series globally and to have the F1 liveries on the grid will be something very special."