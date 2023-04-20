Schumacher family takes legal action over AI 'interview'

The family of seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher is taking legal action against a German magazine over AI 'interview'.

The latest edition of Die Aktuelle features a picture of the German legend smiling, alongside the strapline: Michael Schumacher, the first interview.

A further line on the front page proclaims "it sounded deceptively real", the 'interview' in fact having been generated by AI (artificial intelligence).

Since his skiing accident in December 2013, in which he suffered a brain injury, his family has fiercely guarded his privacy though a tiny number of very close friends have been granted access.

Of course, that hasn't prevented media ghouls from attempting to access the seven-time champ, with attempts to photograph him and so-called progress reports on his condition from 'friends' who haven't even seen him.

Speaking in a Netflix documentary in 2021, his wife, Corinna said: "We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

"'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."