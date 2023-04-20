Site logo

Schumacher family takes legal action over AI 'interview'

20/04/2023

The family of seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher is taking legal action against a German magazine over AI 'interview'.

The latest edition of Die Aktuelle features a picture of the German legend smiling, alongside the strapline: Michael Schumacher, the first interview.

A further line on the front page proclaims "it sounded deceptively real", the 'interview' in fact having been generated by AI (artificial intelligence).

Since his skiing accident in December 2013, in which he suffered a brain injury, his family has fiercely guarded his privacy though a tiny number of very close friends have been granted access.

Of course, that hasn't prevented media ghouls from attempting to access the seven-time champ, with attempts to photograph him and so-called progress reports on his condition from 'friends' who haven't even seen him.

Speaking in a Netflix documentary in 2021, his wife, Corinna said: "We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

"'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

1. Posted by Pavlo, 12 minutes ago

"I in general agree with editor's comment.
But secrecy normally results in increasing interest of "some people"*, and articles with the name of idol don't let this interest fade... and earn a lot of money, which "Die Aktuelle" probably got. Whereas one single statement (in my opinion) would have helped to decrease the interest and give family more peace. But of course it's a right of family to decide.
If we want to help, we probably should avoid the articles like this as well, just keep silence.
P.S. * I neither judge nor support such people, just state a fact."

Report this comment

2. Posted by Anthony, 2 hours ago

"I totally agree with the editor’s comments "

Report this comment

3. Posted by Chester, 3 hours ago

"Purely despicable. No one has a right to know his condition. Leave Shcumacher's family alone.

AI. AI is a bane on society. It is beyond disgusting to me as a person who values real. Think for yourself. Don't rely on a computer to do your thinking- and no the AI value argument is not parallel to the Excel spreadsheet argument. Excel adds value but only if the user know how to use it.

Many industry insiders fear AI. "

Report this comment

4. Posted by Editor, 3 hours ago

"@ Kenji

I covered this topic at the time... but basically, you believe the family should confirm that the fans idol is essentially a vegetable.

I recall one of the first articles that Eoin Young wrote for me when I was at 'the dark place' was a piece on Ken Tyrrell. He sent with the article of Ken who was clearly near to death.

I refused to use it, I wanted readers to remember Ken in his heyday.

Michael has paid whatever debt he might have owed to those who idolised him, let us leave him and his family in peace.

I know you will think otherwise – you always do – but please do not try to engage me any further on this particular topic."

Report this comment

5. Posted by kenji, 3 hours ago

"Whilst acknowledging the Shumacher family are entitled to do whatever they want vis a vis Michael Shumacher's condition surely a simple statement covering his current situation and future prognosis could do more good than harm. This obsessive secrecy only serves to heighten attempts to covertly seek info. There is no invasion of privacy involved in a public statement...in fact it could quite possibly engender a deeper understanding of the status quo.Whilst during his stellar career Shumacher skillfully built a massive fan base that contributed incredible revenues to the Shumacher coffers via merchandise. His accident cut off any contact with these vast legions of followers overnight. Is it any wonder that they crave some knowledge of their idol ? "

Report this comment

6. Posted by Max Noble, 4 hours ago

"So much worse than click bait internet headlines. If the family had consented and been involved that would have been different. This is a step toward illegal cloning… Very poor form.
"

Report this comment

