A Simple Guide To Auto Glass Replacement

A car windshield or windscreen is an essential safety component designed to protect car occupants while giving them a clear view of the outside.

However, the windscreen is highly vulnerable to damage as it is exposed to various elements, and when it cracks, you should repair it immediately.

This is vital as driving a car with a cracked windshield willingly invites problems. If the crack on your windshield can't be repaired, replacing it should be a top priority. Many auto shops offer this service like discountautoglasspdx.com. Below is a guide for everything you need to know about auto glass replacement.

Things To Consider When Replacing Your Car's Windshield

The DIY windscreen replacement process can be fun; however, if not done correctly, it can block cameras and sensors used by Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). For cars with ADAS, such as collision avoidance, blind spot assistance, or lane warnings, you should have them assessed and reinstalled by an expert.

Replacing your car's windshield can take approximately two hours, and the cost of materials and tools needed for the project can be more than a professional replacement. For this project, you'll require the following:

• Gloves

• Car glass urethane

• Windshield rubber gasket

• Cold knife

• Nylon brush (has to be stiff)

• Razor blade scraper

• Urethane primer

• Glass cleaner

• A pair of suction-cup window holder

• Painter tape

• Caulk gun

• Hand tools: pliers, screwdriver, and utility knife

• Wire sandpaper/brush

• Vacuum

Once you've got your hands on these tools, you'll need to outsource a windscreen that best suits your car. With that done, you can replace your car's windshield, as discussed in the next section.

How To Replace Your Windscreen

• Using hand tools, remove all hardware linked to your windscreen, including rearview mirrors. Uninstall the windshield gasket, plastic molding on your windshield, and wiper blades.

• Remove your windscreen from a pinch weld using a razor or cold knife. After, cut the urethane seal using the cold knife around the windshield's perimeter. Do it carefully to avoid damaging the bonding or paint surface when removing the damaged windscreen.

• If the old urethane is hard to remove, don't worry, as a thin layer Can help create a stronger bond.

• With a wire brush or sandpaper, get rid of visible rust and clean the bonding area with your nylon brush. Use your vacuum to get rid of debris and ensure your work area is clean enough.

• Clean the perimeter of your new windscreen before applying urethane. Once that's done, apply the urethane to the perimeter of your windscreen and the old urethane. However, you should note that this step cannot be applied to all urethane, so follow the specific instructions of the product you're using.

• Using an air or electric-powered caulk gun, evenly apply urethane around your windscreen frame. Consider using a manual caulk gun. You'll need to place your urethane in warm water for approximately one hour.

• With the urethane applied, install your new windscreen immediately before the urethane cures. Ensure you use a suction cup to install your windscreen and position it correctly.

• Cover your new windshield with tape around its perimeter to hold it in place as the urethane dries. Give the urethane time to dry as instructed by the company.

• With that done, it's time to reinstall your gasket, wiper blades, rearview mirror, and plastic moldings. You can have your ADAS calibrated if necessary.

What To Do When Your Windscreen Gets Damaged

Accidents occur even after trying your best to avoid them, so understanding what actions you should take after your windscreen gets damaged is crucial. These actions can help you avoid adding to the problem. In case of an accident, consider doing the following:

• Get off the highway and assess the damage.

• If the damage is severe, don't try to carry out a DIY action and fix it; rather, contact a windshield expert. Nevertheless, a DIY solution can be applied if the damage isn't severe.

• Let an experienced windshield expert fix any severe damages and avoid depending on a local mechanic for repairs.

Types Of Windscreen Damages

Since the windscreen is exposed to various elements, it is susceptible to different types of damage. The severity of the damage to your windscreen can be understood after meticulously assessing the problem. Afterward, you can decide on replacing the windscreen with a new one or repairing the damage done. To have a better understanding, here are the common types of windscreen damage:

• Cracks

The crack's position and shape on your windscreen will determine the severity. Cracks are mostly found a few inches from the windscreen edge and are often not a major issue as they can be repaired easily. However, stress cracks are bigger and often occur as a result of extreme heat - such cracks will require windscreen replacement.

• Chips

Often referred to as ding, chips are small and singular spots of damage done to a windshield. However, it can grow and become a crack if not repaired early.

• Stars

As its name suggests, stars are circular breaks attached to a few tails. When caught early, this damage can be repaired by a windscreen expert with utmost ease.

How To Protect Your Windscreen Against Damage

A windscreen is more than an ornament added to your car; it's actually a safety component that can help you survive when you get into an accident. Protecting your windscreen against any possible damage will help you save hundreds of dollars. With that said, here's how to protect your windscreen against potential damage:

Protect Your Windscreen Against Extreme Temperature Change

You'll weaken your windscreen by exposing it to extreme and sudden temperature changes from hot to cold and vice versa. Doing so predisposes your car's windscreen to breakage and cracks. It would be best if you avoided parking in direct sunlight to protect your windscreen against high temperatures.

Always Clean Your Windshield

Since windshields are exposed to elements such as road salt, dead bugs, and bird droppings, cleaning them more often is advised. These environmental hazards can cause damage to your windscreen, and severe cracks can occur. To avoid such incidents, you should consider cleaning your windscreen frequently, especially if it is filthy.

Stay Away From Road Hazards

Consider staying away from gravel roads and driving behind oversized and heavy vehicles and always drive a few feet behind the car in front of you. By doing so, you'll be able to protect your car's windshield against any potential damage.

Takeaway

Whether you've been involved in an accident or something has damaged your windscreen, you'll need to replace it immediately, as it is a crucial safety component in your car. This guide may be simple, but it's comprehensive enough to arm you with the know-how for auto glass replacement.