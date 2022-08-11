Examining Top Rated Formula 1 Drivers

The Formula 1 scene currently has a roster of some incredibly talented drivers. We take a look at the highest rated drivers in the world right now.

Rating The Top Formula 1 Drivers In The World

Rating the best Formula 1 drivers is certainly a difficult task. Given that rankings can fluctuate on an almost monthly basis, calling any list of the best drivers definitive is virtually impossible. It is best instead to say that that a list represents the best drivers in this extreme sport at a given time. This is a list of the best Formula 1 racers during the 2022 season, starting March.

This is not a final list by any means, and is entirely subjective. But it will give a good idea of who to look out for over the season.

Max Verstappen

Backed by Red Bull and representing Netherlands, Verstappen is a controversial figure to be sure. Yes, there is no question that the Abu Dhabi situation was highly questionable, but even still it is difficult to deny that Verstappen is bursting with talent. He is, after all, affectionately called Mad Max for good reason.

Verstappen came in as the fastest in testing prior to the season, but is going to have his work cut out for him holding on to the title. At 24 he has just been given a 5 year contract extension, meaning that F1 is going to be seeing a whole lot more of him in the future. Most impressive of all is that Verstappen never fails to seem completely relaxed. He recently explained that to him F1 it is all about having fun, and that he has plenty of fun travelling with his team.

Lewis Hamilton

From new talent to a bonafide F1 legend, Lewis Hamilton is backed by Mercedes and races from Britain. At 37 years old Hamilton is arguably not just a star on the track today, but can be seen as a true hall of famer. He is a 7 time world champion and looking to bump that number up to 8. Most interesting is that Hamilton is clearly bursting with a need to knock Verstappen off his perch, quoted as saying that if anyone thought last year was his best, wait and see how this year pans out.

Verstappen's relaxed attitude will soon be going head to head with the fire that Hamilton is bringing, sure to result in some exciting raceway battles. A person looking to make any wagers will have a truly difficult time knowing who to back. Bettors might just settle for online pokies in Australia for real money instead.

Charles Leclerc

Leclerc, backed by Ferrari and racing from Monaco, has a great deal to prove. 2020 wasn't a great year for the team, but things seem to be turning around nicely. He has managed to jump from 6th to 3rd, and the news season is promising so far. Ferrari have a 14-year gap since the last of their 16 constructors titles, and they may not be changing that dry streak yet. But Leclerc can at least bag a solid win.

Lando Norris

Lando Norris is last on our list, backed by McLaren and based in Britain. Norris has just been granted a contract extension to 2025, putting him in a position to bring McLaren back from a rocky road. The 22 year old must be feeling the pressure of this dangerous sport, with McLaren counting on him to once again give the team a shot at championship glory.